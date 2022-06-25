ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Monkeypox outbreak in U.S. is bigger than the CDC reports. Testing is 'abysmal'

By Michaeleen Doucleff
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

The testing system set up by the CDC actually deters doctors from ordering a monkeypox test, and many physicians aren't familiar with the disease, resulting in too few tests and little tracking.

Comments / 6

Aleksandr V Serdyuk
3d ago

So.Monkeypox is spreading among certain type of people.If you are straight then there is nothing to worry about. Covid19 taking anyone just like any other virus.And CDC... Who cares what this organization with no credibility telling us what's going on.Tomorrow rhey will say whatever Dr Frappuccino will tell them.

Reply
6
AP_001178.098ec6a73103467683b81f2a36bc6c44.1821
3d ago

So? Just like any other sickness we must not let it scare us so bad we stop functioning normally! The covid 19 and all of the variants are flus! We do not hear about the flu much anymore because the flu . It is about corona an the fear. I have had the corona virus twice and I have had no Residual. It’s a type of flu and I got over it.

Reply(1)
2
