Minnesota State

With just 8 abortion clinics, Minnesota may struggle to meet out-of-state demand

By Rachana Pradhan
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade , Minnesota will be one of the states where abortion remains legally protected. But legal doesn't necessarily mean accessible, advocates warn.

Comments / 41

Sue Frandrup
3d ago

I do not believe MN tax payers should be paying for MN abortions!!! Look the statistics up. A small percentage is for women’s health. And we pay for out of state residents also. This is not right!Unconstitutionally and Ellison & Walz leading the charge for more availability

Reply(2)
13
Tom Lawrence
3d ago

people may have to practice the oldest form of birth control, abstinence!

Reply(4)
29
Mickey Szymanski
2d ago

VOTE OUT WALZ and his corrupt deep state thinking.Elimination of life tax us to death keep us slaves.Time to take back our freedoms

Reply
4
