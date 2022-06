JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum (Ag Museum) may look like a country town or even a farm. The museum is located on Lakeland Drive in Jackson, and it’s easy to get to. You may pass by it all the time if you travel on Lakeland Drive a lot. If you’re looking for a getaway from the everyday, then this is it.

JACKSON, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO