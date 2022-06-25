Ennis Freedom Fest-Red White & Bike Parade

With so many people moving into north Collin County, you are probably wondering what is all up there besides the sprawling housing developments. That’s why we rounded up some of the restaurants that are now open, organized by each town. ANNA, TEXAS. Crow’s Country Cafe. Claiming to be...
American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage opened its new Plano location June 13. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Ford’s Garage opened June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant is in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s website, Ford’s Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
The Fishing Spot Rockwall Tx. The heated discharge area on the west side south of i30 is a good place to fish for all kinds of sportfish in ray hubbard. But these are too often crowded.the good idea to use maps when looking for a good fishing spot. Dog park...
A scary afternoon for the driver of a recreational vehicle that overturned on the bridge over Lake Worth Sunday. The RV nearly went off the bridge on northbound West Loop 820 near Heron Drive. A jet ski being pulled by the RV did fall into the water after the RV...
A small town in North Texas is preparing for one of the country’s grandest Independence Day fireworks extravaganzas and air shows, Addison Kaboom Town! It’s coming July 3 in the tiny 4.4-square-mile town of Addison, home to 16,000 residents. Each year, Kaboom Town is named among the top...
If you’ve been around for a minute, you know Arlingtonites know how to celebrate Independence Day. So much so, we celebrate over 2 days. Come celebrate with us!. To kick off the 4th festivities, head Downtown for live music, food around every corner, activities for the kiddos, and of course, FIREWORKS! Starting at 6:00 pm, take the kids to the Downtown Library for face painting, a bubble bus and more. Hang out at one of the five live music stages, including Levitt Pavilion, Grease Monkey, and Arlington Music Hall. Grab a bite to eat at one of the many Downtown restaurants or at one of the many food trucks around. Don’t forget dessert! It wouldn’t be an Independence Day Celebration without fireworks. Tune into 95.9 The Ranch for a musical accompaniment to the night’s firework finale.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane.
The city of Lewisville is asking residents to take an online survey to assess public perceptions of safety among Lewisville residents and to gather their opinions about services offered by the Lewisville Police Department. The online survey will be available Friday, June 17-Friday, July 1. Lewisville Police Department (LPD) has...
This past weekend 41 beauty pageant contestants from all over the Lone Star State brought their very best to Richardson, TX in an effort to win the title of the next Miss Texas. As a historical result, Averie Bishop from Carrolton, TX became the first Asian American woman to win...
It may feel to Texans that the price of nearly everything is rising. Last month, Fortune reported that the state is "front and center of the surging cost in housing." During these difficult times for the real estate market, it's comforting to find houses for sale that are still quite affordable.
A large brush fire is out in far west Fort Worth and no homes were damaged, but it was pretty close for about four hours. Late Sunday afternoon, the fire broke out in a wooded field near Calmont and South Cherry Lane.
It's a July 4th tradition that's been going on for a couple of centuries now as we celebrate our nation's independence, firework shows. We love watching the explosions of huge fireworks over our heads and hearing the loud booms that they make. In addition to watching the professional shows that...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Three lanes on east I-820 were closed today after an RV crashed on a bridge over Lake Worth, police said.Fort Worth police said the RV was pulling a jet ski when it struck a wall and overturned around the Heron Street exit.The RV was partially hanging off of the bridge and blocking off three lanes. As of 6:00 p.m., traffic was still on going through a single lane. Police said the jet ski landed in the water.There were no injuries, and police did not indicate that anyone else was involved.Police are still investigating what caused the accident.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is conducting a corridor study of 12 miles of Interstate 30 between Interstate 820 and Chisholm Trail Parkway with the potential to widen the freeway for promised safety, mobility, and congestion benefits. According to an article by Sandra Sadek for the Fort Worth Report,...
HOUSTON (CW39) Driving rain and hail lashed a street in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 26, as a cold front brought gusty winds and pouring rain to the area. In footage recorded by @RealMikeTX, the self-described “weather fan” can be heard expressing his excitement at the stormy weather.
TEXAS - A wildfire west of Dallas in Palo Pinto County, being called the ‘Dempsey Fire’, is burning across 11,567 acres and is 18% contained as of June 26, Texas A&M Fire Forest Service (TAMFS) says. TAMFS announced Sunday afternoon that aircraft that has been positioned in the...
Comments / 0