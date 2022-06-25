ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ennis, TX

Ennis Freedom Fest-Red White & Bike Parade

countylinemagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for one of the best small-town, patriotic experiences...

www.countylinemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage now open in Plano

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage opened its new Plano location June 13. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Ford’s Garage opened June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant is in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s website, Ford’s Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ennis, TX
Local
Texas Cars
newheadlines.art

The Fishing Spot Rockwall Tx

The Fishing Spot Rockwall Tx. The heated discharge area on the west side south of i30 is a good place to fish for all kinds of sportfish in ray hubbard. But these are too often crowded.the good idea to use maps when looking for a good fishing spot. Dog park...
ROCKWALL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

RV Overturns Blocking Several Lanes on Lake Worth Bridge

A scary afternoon for the driver of a recreational vehicle that overturned on the bridge over Lake Worth Sunday. The RV nearly went off the bridge on northbound West Loop 820 near Heron Drive. A jet ski being pulled by the RV did fall into the water after the RV...
LAKE WORTH, TX
arlington.org

Celebrate Independence Day, Arlington Style

If you’ve been around for a minute, you know Arlingtonites know how to celebrate Independence Day. So much so, we celebrate over 2 days. Come celebrate with us!. To kick off the 4th festivities, head Downtown for live music, food around every corner, activities for the kiddos, and of course, FIREWORKS! Starting at 6:00 pm, take the kids to the Downtown Library for face painting, a bubble bus and more. Hang out at one of the five live music stages, including Levitt Pavilion, Grease Monkey, and Arlington Music Hall. Grab a bite to eat at one of the many Downtown restaurants or at one of the many food trucks around. Don’t forget dessert! It wouldn’t be an Independence Day Celebration without fireworks. Tune into 95.9 The Ranch for a musical accompaniment to the night’s firework finale.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
CBS DFW

Officials announce I-35E lane closures in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane. 
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

News Roundup: Lewisville Police request feedback, Flower Mound Firefighters hold first annual raffle, Carrollton announces unofficial runoff election results

The city of Lewisville is asking residents to take an online survey to assess public perceptions of safety among Lewisville residents and to gather their opinions about services offered by the Lewisville Police Department. The online survey will be available Friday, June 17-Friday, July 1. Lewisville Police Department (LPD) has...
LEWISVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS DFW

Crash off Lake Worth bridge closes 3 lanes on east I-820

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Three lanes on east I-820 were closed today after an RV crashed on a bridge over Lake Worth, police said.Fort Worth police said the RV was pulling a jet ski when it struck a wall and overturned around the Heron Street exit.The RV was partially hanging off of the bridge and blocking off three lanes. As of 6:00 p.m., traffic was still on going through a single lane. Police said the jet ski landed in the water.There were no injuries, and police did not indicate that anyone else was involved.Police are still investigating what caused the accident.
LAKE WORTH, TX
cw39.com

Rain hammers Dallas as cold front moves over Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Driving rain and hail lashed a street in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 26, as a cold front brought gusty winds and pouring rain to the area. In footage recorded by @RealMikeTX, the self-described “weather fan” can be heard expressing his excitement at the stormy weather.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Wildfire west of Dallas burning nearly 12,000 acres

TEXAS - A wildfire west of Dallas in Palo Pinto County, being called the ‘Dempsey Fire’, is burning across 11,567 acres and is 18% contained as of June 26, Texas A&M Fire Forest Service (TAMFS) says. TAMFS announced Sunday afternoon that aircraft that has been positioned in the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy