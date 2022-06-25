Whitehouse Farmers Market

Tyler's truly local farmers market. Since our humble beginnings, we have been a producer's only market so you can rest assured everything on our tables was produced by the person selling it. A family and dog friendly community gathering place, Rose City Farmers Market is THE place to be! Produce,...
(STACKER) – After home prices climbed by a record-setting 16.9% nationwide in 2021, the market was met with another stunning statistic in April 2022: 11 American metros now have a median home sold price of more than $500,000. The half-million dollar average sale price metric comes from an OJO Labs survey of March home sales. Nationwide, the […]
LONGVIEW, Texas - If you're looking for some real East Texas culture, just head to Longview. Whether you live in there or just planning to visit, there are activities to delight every member of your party. From museums and live theatre, to craft beer and artisan coffee, to art festivals...
Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell has announced two new ice cream flavors now sold in stores. Strawberry Lemonade is meant to “kick off the summer season” and will be sold while supplies last. Their second new flavor, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload will only be sold for a limited time. Strawberry Lemonade is a strawberry […]
Here in Tyler, Texas we love taking our boats out for fun in the summer. And as we are looking at record breaking heat this year, diving head first into Lake Palestine starts to look even more appealing. Let this serve as another friendly reminder, y'all, whether you are travelling or staying local, please be safe out there.
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – With dry conditions across the state, many counties across East Texas have issued burn bans and canceled their annual firework programs. The following cities have decided to move forward with their plans as of Monday: Tyler The City of Tyler will host their annual “Fourth of July Celebration at Lindsey Park” […]
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s no secret that gas prices have been skyrocketing over the last few months and as it seems to have no end in sight, many are struggling to find relief. Gas stations like Shell, Valero and Exxon are always competing with prices to draw customers in. However, there is one gas […]
Whether you’re an avid fan of aviation or looking for a great way to kick off your July, the 2nd Annual Rose City Airfest is sure to sweep you off your feet. Randy Ball, the founder and director of Rose City Airfest, is bringing over a dozen different styles of planes, including the iconic World War II era plane, the B-29 Superfortress named “Doc”, one of only two left in the world.
I think we can all agree that teachers and school employees are among the most important in our East Texas communities. Well, there was some well-deserved news for Marshall, TX ISD employees as we all get ready for the new school year. Today (June 27), Marshall ISD implemented a four...
While it’s a little embarrassing to admit, I still get freaked out when I see a snake. But never in a million years would I call 911 if I saw a snake, especially living here in East Texas. It’s crazy that the Kilgore Police Department had to post online reminding people that when you see a snake it’s not something that you need to call 911 about.
The summer of 2022 has been off to an extremely hot and dry start. Temperatures for the first official week of summer have topped out at 100 degrees or right near it every day since June 21st. Thanks to a cool front that moved through East Texas, we will be seeing high temperatures that are more normal.
I am ashamed to say it but I have not tried Tyler's most popular Mexican restaurant yet. They opened their first restaurant in 2020 on Gentry Parkway and quickly rose to stardom in Tyler, Texas. A second location had to be opened in 2021 which only grew their popularity. Now comes the news of a third location set to open soon somewhere on South Broadway in Tyler. This restaurant that everyone is gushing about is Ruby's Mexican Restaurant.
“What led to this is really kind of two factors,” said Sims. “Early on before we got dry, fertilizer prices were going and are sky high, and so if folks don’t fertilize, we don’t get that much production, and so we were expecting that, and then this recent dry weather set in and if you don’t have rain, it doesn’t matter if fertilizer is affordable or not.”
CiCi's Pizza in the Northview Plaza in Nacogdoches has temporally closed its doors due to recent, unfortunate events. According to owner, Jeremy Brown, a power surge could be to blame. In the past few days, keeping things cooler has not been in the cards for CiCi’s Pizza. They have issues...
WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — The White Oak Police Department has issued a zero tolerance policy on fireworks within city limits, citing recent burn bans. Though fireworks within city limits has been illegal for years, in the past, officers would only give warnings to first-time offenders “in an attempt to gain compliance without having to […]
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – As July 4 approaches, multiple cities with active burn bans have also canceled their fireworks shows while some have expanded their burn bans to include fireworks. The following cities have canceled their July 4 events: Athens Bullard Chandler Daingerfield (banned use of “aerial fireworks”) Marshall Troup “This announcement and other facts […]
It's a July 4th tradition that's been going on for a couple of centuries now as we celebrate our nation's independence, firework shows. We love watching the explosions of huge fireworks over our heads and hearing the loud booms that they make. In addition to watching the professional shows that...
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Safe Haven Equine Rescue took in three horses in Gladewater during an emergency rescue this month. The owners had left town and hired someone to feed the animals, but they were never fed, said Richard Fincher, the Safe Haven Equine Rescue Director. Two mares and a mini horse were rescued on […]
Some of us may know, for sure. But quite a few people with whom I've spoken aren't exactly sure what the official proper way to respond is when it comes to passing emergency vehicles on our roads. The Tyler, Texas Police have specifically addressed this. Something I've always appreciated about...
