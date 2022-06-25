ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Greenville Farmer's Market

countylinemagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom juicy red tomatoes to Halloween pumpkins you’ll find fresh farm-to-you produce and seasonal products...

www.countylinemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Olive Blossom Boutique now open in downtown Grapevine

The Olive Blossom Boutique is now open on Main Street in Grapevine. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Olive Blossom Boutique opened this spring at 340 S. Main St. in downtown Grapevine. The boutique features classic and contemporary women’s clothing, including dresses, jeans, jewelry and more. Inventory in the store is always changing, and The Olive Blossom Boutique is offering new styles for summer, according to its website. 817-722-6075. https://oliveblossomboutique.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
agdaily.com

Caterpillar moving its world headquarters to Texas

Caterpillar is slated to move its world headquarters from the Chicago area to Irving, Texas, which in the Dallas area, later this year. The heavy equipment company — whose yellow machines are distinguished by a large “CAT” logo — is making the move to attract new talents and improve global access.
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Greenville, TX
Lifestyle
Greenville, TX
Business
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage now open in Plano

American comfort food eatery Ford's Garage opened its new Plano location June 13. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Ford’s Garage opened June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant is in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s website, Ford’s Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman wins bid for new chip-making plant

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Another major technology manufacturer has selected Sherman, Texas, for expansion plans. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that GlobiTech will add a $5 billion manufacturing facility for advanced 300 millimeter silicon wafers that currently must be imported from Asia. "Having the first wafer plant built...
SHERMAN, TX
kolomkobir.com

Plano Native Finds Invasive Carp in Texas Waters

Last weekend, Stephen Banaszak, a 30-year-old Plano native, and some friends went bow fishing in Lake Kentucky, along the Tennessee River in Kentucky and Tennessee. Suddenly, several silver and bighead carp launched out of the water. Some hit Banaszak in the head. One grazed another fisherman’s face with its fin, slicing open his eyelid. “They can be dangerous,” Banaszak said, “especially if you’re out boating and you’re driving across the lake, and you get hit in the face by a 20-pound fish while you’re driving 20 miles an hour. That’s real dangerous. I know some people have died in the past around the country from these fish.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Local Honey#Vegetables#Food Drink#Greenville Farmer#Bois D Arc
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick expanding Texas footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will open 16 restaurants over the next five years in Texas, thanks to the signing of two major deals over the past year — one for eight units in San Antonio and most recently one for eight in Austin. Although Texas is home to 21 locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, the brand plans to open five more by year's end.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

KA-BOOM! Where to find the best fireworks in North Texas

“Where are we going to see the fireworks this year?”. It's the age-old question that pops up every 4th of July. The big day falls on a Monday this year, so it can be a little tricky knowing the details for the hometown displays. Lucky for you, Art&Seek has created a special collection of Fourth of July events that lists all the Independence Day fun in our neck of the woods.
TEXAS STATE
Channelocity

Most expensive Plano neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kolomkobir.com

Silver carp is native to China discovered at Choctaw Creek in Grayson County.

Just when you thought the list of invasive pests to sneak into Texas couldn’t get any longer, it did. Silver carp, a prolific variety of freshwater carp native to China, were recently discovered in Choctaw Creek in Grayson County. The creek rises about 15 miles downstream from Lake Texoma near Sherman and runs northeast about 38 miles before dumping into the Red River along the Texas-Oklahoma border.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The amphitheater and stage at Grandscape in The Colony officially has a new name.

The outdoor stage and amphitheater at The Colony's Grandscape district has a new name. Grandscape and Molson Coors — a multinational beverage conglomerate whose products include Miller Lite and Coors, among others — announced in a press release that a naming rights agreement was brokered for the stage. Since Monday, the name of the outdoor amphitheater has been "Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape."
THE COLONY, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy