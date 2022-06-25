ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Sen. Sullivan: ‘I support the decision’ overturning Roe

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nip01_0gLnCtJS00

For the second time in a week, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has separated himself from Sen. Lisa Murkowski on an important matter, this time supporting the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in overturning Roe vs. Wade, the law that created federal control over abortion law.

“I support the Supreme Court’s decision today, which returns the authority to regulate abortion ‘to the people and their elected representatives,’’ Sullivan said in a statement. Murkowski has stated she is vehemently opposed to the ruling.

“I recognize that abortion is a profoundly emotional issue upon which many Alaskans have strongly held views and serious disagreements. The decision today does not by any stretch end that debate. However, it does take the debate out of the realm of federal courts, and gives it back to the states and the people of our country, where I believe it belongs. The people and their representatives, not federal judges, are in the best position to deliberate and decide such an important issue,” Sullivan said.

“As a pro-life Catholic, I believe there is no greater gift than that of life. Going forward, I will continue to support legislation protecting the most vulnerable in society, including by expanding quality child care and opportunities for adoption. Working with all Alaskans, I will continue to focus on these issues,” he said.

Earlier this week, Sullivan voted against a bill that will allow states to create “red flag” laws, which give authorities the right to take away the firearms of citizens they deem dangerous. Murkowski voted in favor of the bill, which passed the Senate and the House and is heading for the president’s desk for a signature. President Joe Biden has indicated he is eager to sign the bill.

That pending law, approved by Murkowski and majority Democrats, appears to be in contradiction to a Supreme Court ruling this week that prohibited New York State from disallowing people to carry concealed weapons. Writing for the majority, the court ruled that courts must assess whether a gun law “is consistent with this nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

“Only if a firearm regulation is consistent with this nation’s historical tradition may a court conclude that the individual’s conduct falls outside the Second Amendment,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the lead opinion. For example, jurisdictions can sustain public safety restrictions such as banning firearms from areas like schools or courthouses.

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Lisa Murkowski
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Sen#Federal Court#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Alaskans#Catholic
CBS News

World reacts to U.S. overturning Roe v. Wade

People around the globe are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some government leaders rebuked the decision, fearing the landmark decision could influence abortion laws in their countries as well. Ian Lee has more.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says 'amnesty' a 'nonstarter' if he becomes speaker

Efforts aimed at offering “amnesty” to immigrants would be a “nonstarter” in a Republican-led House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday amid reports that the Senate is considering such measures. McCarthy, widely viewed as the front-runner to become speaker if the GOP reclaims the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy