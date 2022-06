Submitted by Campaign Manager, Jari Brenner on behalf of Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut. Hello, my name Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut, I’m a member of L pod, of the orca known as the southern Resident Killer Whales (SRKW). I have been known in these waters as Tokitae, and in Miami as Lolita. My mother (presumed, by the scientists, but known by me!) is Ocean Sun, L-25, and she still lives! She is the Matriarch of the SRKW now.

