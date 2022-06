Knowing it was coming did not make it any less of a kick in the gut. On Friday the highest court in the land officially revoked women’s status as full people. The Court made history, as Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in their scathing dissent, “rescinding an individual right in its […] The post Bad news Wisconsin women: The state Legislature is now in charge of your body appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO