Bellator 282: Best photos from Uncasville, Conn.

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBbFG_0gLn72cm00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Check out the best photos from Bellator 282, which took place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Photos courtesy of Lucas Noonan, Bellator MMA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCYLE_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCDlB_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWfDu_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zehxi_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32thdU_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nsGo_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ezT7_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iF3xp_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5LXg_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8cgv_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKFAv_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WyIgm_0gLn72cm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOUOi_0gLn72cm00

