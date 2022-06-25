Current Obsessions: Design Escapes

Over the years, the interiors of this 1915 abode—located in the heart of Barcelona—have continued to shift, thanks in large part to different generations of the same family who have continuously inhabited the space. The current inhabitant, who lived in the enchanting estate as a child, returned to the house after his wedding to begin a new chapter of his life. To help revamp and revitalize the grand residence, he turned to designer David Lawrence and architect Carlos Garciavelez of Carlos David.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO