ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Current Obsessions: Design Escapes

By Remodelista Team
Remodelista
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we’re noting design-forward escapes from (and, sometimes, within) the city; read on for a few exhibits, events, and collaborations we have our eye on:. Heading to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden? Keep an eye out for these 33...

www.remodelista.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 130-Year-Old Furniture Set Looks New Again in a DIY-Filled $1000 Bedroom Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For quite a few years now, the consensus among stylists, stagers, and designers is largely that matching bedroom sets are a design trend of the past — but almost every “rule” in interior design gets broken in the best way now and again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Straus
Person
Lawrence Halprin
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside an Absolutely Stunning Barcelona Estate With Its Very Own Glass Pavilion

Over the years, the interiors of this 1915 abode—located in the heart of Barcelona—have continued to shift, thanks in large part to different generations of the same family who have continuously inhabited the space. The current inhabitant, who lived in the enchanting estate as a child, returned to the house after his wedding to begin a new chapter of his life. To help revamp and revitalize the grand residence, he turned to designer David Lawrence and architect Carlos Garciavelez of Carlos David.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Museum Of The Home#Obsessions#National Building Museum#The Great Pyjama Party#Belgian#T West Coasters#Blum Poe
mansionglobal.com

A Minimalist Italian Villa With Curved Glass Walls on Lake Maggiore

Price: €8.5 million (US$9.1 million) This pale, contemporary Lake Maggiore house has direct water access, a private mooring and a stunning, curved design that includes a sculpture garden. The minimalist Italian villa lies in Lesa town, which attracts many international buyers, and the likes of Donatella Versace. It was...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Deadline

‘Big Gold Brick’ Producer Greg Lauritano Launches Black Magic Banner

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Greg Lauritano (Big Gold Brick) today announced the launch of his Brooklyn-based production company, Black Magic, at the same time offering details as to its upcoming slate. Lauritano is an indie producer who was behind Brian Petsos’ directorial debut, Big Gold Brick, starring Andy Garcia, Emory Cohen, Megan Fox, Lucy Hale and Oscar Isaac, which was released via Samuel Goldwyn Films and Arclight Films earlier this year. He’s also previously produced such titles as Chadd Harbold’s thriller Private Property, Jesse Harris’ Borrego and the doc short On Marlon Brando: George Englund & Cloris...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art

Comments / 0

Community Policy