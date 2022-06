Dallas, Texas – Dallas Police Department arrested a 26-year-old woman after a 5-year-old boy was found dead at a home in South Dallas Tuesday morning. According to the local law enforcement, Tiffany Williams, 26, called 911 about an injured child at a home in South Dallas. When first responders arrived at the scene, the little boy was already dead and paramedics confirmed there were clear signs of trauma all over the boy’s body.

DALLAS, TX ・ 31 MINUTES AGO