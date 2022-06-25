ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mercer; Monroe; Summers A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Summers, northeastern Mercer and southwestern Monroe Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lerona, or near Athens, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hinton Athens Pipestem Camp Creek Red Sulphur Spring Buck and Elgood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MERCER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 12:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Monroe, central Baldwin, Escambia Alabama, southern Conecuh, southern Covington, northern Okaloosa, northeastern Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Florida Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1215 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stapleton to 3 miles northeast of McCullough to 11 miles east of Riverview to 4 miles southeast of Laurel Hill. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds up to around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette, Atmore, Brewton, Florala, Flomaton, Frisco City, Loxley, McCullough, Stapleton, East Brewton, Uriah, Castleberry, Excel, Laurel Hill, Lockhart, Repton, Pollard, Riverview, I65 And CR 1 and I65 And AL 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
WRIGHT, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DES MOINES HENRY LEE LOUISA MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stone County in north central Arkansas West central Independence County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Cleburne County in north central Arkansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Concord, or 13 miles west of Batesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord... Bethesda Ben... Almond Drasco... Marcella Wolf Bayou... Locust Grove Ida HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Wakulla A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wakulla and northeastern Franklin Counties through 845 AM EDT At 812 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Crawfordville, moving northwest at 5 mph. A weather station near Panacea-Wakulla Airport gusted to 33 mph at approximately 8 AM EDT. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spring Creek, Medart, Bald Point, Tully, Panacea and Panacea-Wakulla Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 17:02:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lawrence THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND WEST CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Benzie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. expected. * WHERE...Benzie County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Northwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 107 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Bratt to 5 miles northwest of Flomaton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atmore, Century, Flomaton, Jay, Pollard and Bratt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BUREAU PUTNAM IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS HENRY IL MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS HANCOCK HENDERSON MCDONOUGH WARREN IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DES MOINES LEE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEDO, BURLINGTON, CARTHAGE, GENESEO, HENNEPIN, KAHOKA, KEOKUK, MACOMB, MONMOUTH, OQUAWKA, AND PRINCETON.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Far southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and much of central and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Misty Fjords, Southern Inner Channels by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 06:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-28 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels An area of thunderstorms has developed over the northern part of Behm Canal as of 730 am. Lightning detection has detected around 50 lightning strikes in the last half hour. Expect lightning and gusty winds near these storms for the next hour or so.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hensley Island, or 19 miles north of Pine Bluff, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... White Hall England... Redfield Altheimer... Warbritton Pine Bluff Arsenal... Hensley Island Wabbaseka... Sherrill Tucker... Gethsemane Pastoria... Bredlow Corner Wright... Lock and Dam 5 Park Tar Camp Park... Ferda Dexter HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 94. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 05:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Interior DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and poor air quality.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including portions of interior Collier County. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Golden Gate Estates, Picayune Strand State Forest, Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd and South Blocks Golde. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 11:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms with heavy rain will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Thunderstorms with heavy rain may result in rapid onset of flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, and recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EMERY COUNTY, UT

