Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO