Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-06-27 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mercer; Monroe; Summers A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Summers, northeastern Mercer and southwestern Monroe Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lerona, or near Athens, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hinton Athens Pipestem Camp Creek Red Sulphur Spring Buck and Elgood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MERCER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 12:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Monroe, central Baldwin, Escambia Alabama, southern Conecuh, southern Covington, northern Okaloosa, northeastern Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Florida Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1215 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stapleton to 3 miles northeast of McCullough to 11 miles east of Riverview to 4 miles southeast of Laurel Hill. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds up to around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette, Atmore, Brewton, Florala, Flomaton, Frisco City, Loxley, McCullough, Stapleton, East Brewton, Uriah, Castleberry, Excel, Laurel Hill, Lockhart, Repton, Pollard, Riverview, I65 And CR 1 and I65 And AL 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
WRIGHT, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DES MOINES HENRY LEE LOUISA MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stone County in north central Arkansas West central Independence County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Cleburne County in north central Arkansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Concord, or 13 miles west of Batesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord... Bethesda Ben... Almond Drasco... Marcella Wolf Bayou... Locust Grove Ida HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The winds and waves will be from the southwest today. This will make areas just south of piers the most dangerous areas due to currents.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 17:02:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lawrence THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND WEST CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Northwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 107 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Bratt to 5 miles northwest of Flomaton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atmore, Century, Flomaton, Jay, Pollard and Bratt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BUREAU PUTNAM IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS HENRY IL MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS HANCOCK HENDERSON MCDONOUGH WARREN IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DES MOINES LEE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEDO, BURLINGTON, CARTHAGE, GENESEO, HENNEPIN, KAHOKA, KEOKUK, MACOMB, MONMOUTH, OQUAWKA, AND PRINCETON.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Pishkun Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lewis and Clark and western Teton Counties through 800 AM MDT At 722 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles west of Choteau, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Choteau, Farmington, Pishkun Reservoir and Bynum. This includes the following highways Highway 287 between mile markers 51 and 64. Highway 89 between mile markers 35 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Logan County, Northeast Weld County, Phillips County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Logan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FAR NORTHEAST COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 242, 248, 250 AND 251 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 242, 248, 250 and 251. * Timing...Critical fire conditions will be possible from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 00:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth Areas of fog will reduce visibilities to under 1 mile across much of New Jersey for much of the overnight hours. There will also be locally dense fog reducing visibilities to one-quarter mile or less. Winds will eventually shift to the northwest and increase to 5 to 10 mph, allowing for drier air to spread into the region, allowing visibilities to improve towards the pre-dawn hours.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 09:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the North Central to Northwestern coast of Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to Dorado. Beaches of eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Far southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and much of central and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 05:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Interior DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and poor air quality.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 11:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms with heavy rain will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Thunderstorms with heavy rain may result in rapid onset of flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, and recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EMERY COUNTY, UT

