High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 14:24:00 SST Expires: 2022-06-27 02:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf warning indicates dangerous large breaking waves will pound the shoreline in the warning area, producing deadly rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 06:09:00 Expires: 2022-06-28 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the coast of San Juan and Vicinity in Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST on Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
WRIGHT, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 11:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms with heavy rain will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Thunderstorms with heavy rain may result in rapid onset of flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, and recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EMERY COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino; Gila FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Arizona and north central Arizona, including the following counties, in east central Arizona, Gila. In north central Arizona, Coconino. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 443 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended over the advisory area. However, between 0.5 and 1.75 inches of rain fell earlier this afternoon, leading to localized flooding. - This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Tonto Creek, Rye Creek, Ash Creek, Sycamore Creek, East Verde River, Walnut Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Haigler Creek, Hunter Creek, Gisela, Jakes Corner, Round Valley, Rye, Oxbow Estates, Fort Apache Reservation, Alderwood Campground, Haigler Canyon Campground, Bear Flat, Reynolds Creek Group Campground, Christopher Creek Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Sharp Creek Campground, Rim Campground, Forest Road 171 Campground, Deer Creek and Airplane Flat Campground. - This includes the following swimming holes Tonto Creek Waterfalls. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 284 and 311. State Route 188 between mile markers 271 and 276. State Route 260 between mile markers 263 and 266...and between mile markers 271 and 273...and between mile markers 275 and 284. State Route 87 southbound between mile markers 241 and 250. State Route 87 between mile markers 235 and 250. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mercer; Monroe; Summers A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Summers, northeastern Mercer and southwestern Monroe Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lerona, or near Athens, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hinton Athens Pipestem Camp Creek Red Sulphur Spring Buck and Elgood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MERCER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 12:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Monroe, central Baldwin, Escambia Alabama, southern Conecuh, southern Covington, northern Okaloosa, northeastern Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Florida Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1215 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stapleton to 3 miles northeast of McCullough to 11 miles east of Riverview to 4 miles southeast of Laurel Hill. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds up to around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette, Atmore, Brewton, Florala, Flomaton, Frisco City, Loxley, McCullough, Stapleton, East Brewton, Uriah, Castleberry, Excel, Laurel Hill, Lockhart, Repton, Pollard, Riverview, I65 And CR 1 and I65 And AL 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Benzie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. expected. * WHERE...Benzie County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles. Between 10 am and 4 pm...physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon...at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear...including a wide-brimmed hat...sunscreen...salty snacks...sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart! Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, from Indian Garden to Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 94. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this afternoon. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Mono LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Topaz, Bridgeport, Mono, and Crowley. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 07:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 09:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Sanborn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Forestburg. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, flooding begins over the left bank and a few county or township roads begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.0 feet by next Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri James River Forestburg 12.0 12.5 Tue 8 AM 12.4 12.4 12.3
SANBORN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 01:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Upper Gila River Valley; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south central New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County Lakes and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Upper Gila River Valley. This includes the Black Fire burn scar. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Rapid rain runoff over burn scars with debris flows through arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to locally heavy rain fell across much of this area Monday, with many arroyos/streams running full at times. More moderate to heavy rain is possible this afternoon and tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 97. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 02:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-28 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Glacier Bay; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area, Glacier Bay and Southern Inner Channels. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of fog will move back into the outer coast through Monday night, extending down Icy Strait and up Clarence Strait. Similar to Monday morning, the marine fog and low clouds will lift or back off the coast through mid morning Tuesday.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Wakulla A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wakulla and northeastern Franklin Counties through 845 AM EDT At 812 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Crawfordville, moving northwest at 5 mph. A weather station near Panacea-Wakulla Airport gusted to 33 mph at approximately 8 AM EDT. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spring Creek, Medart, Bald Point, Tully, Panacea and Panacea-Wakulla Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 07:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 09:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Davison; Hanson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Mitchell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, the lower banks overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.0 feet by next Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri James River Mitchell 17.0 17.9 Tue 7 AM 17.8 17.7 17.6
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Misty Fjords, Southern Inner Channels by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 06:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-28 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels An area of thunderstorms has developed over the northern part of Behm Canal as of 730 am. Lightning detection has detected around 50 lightning strikes in the last half hour. Expect lightning and gusty winds near these storms for the next hour or so.
ENVIRONMENT

