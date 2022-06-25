ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch third Test match at Headingley online today

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8EX8_0gLmy88d00

England have a platform to build on for day three as they take on New Zealand today in the third and final Test match of the series at Headingley.

The hosts have already secured the series victory having earned an insurmountable 2-0 lead over the first two Tests at Lord’s and Trent Bridge.

However, New Zealand posted a total of 329 in their first innings, mostly thanks to the batting of the in-form Daryl Mitchell who registered his third century of the series.

And England initially struggled in their response, with Trent Boult getting the ball moving through the Yorkshire air with some quick wickets, before Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton counter-attacked to bring the hosts right back into the contest, just 65 runs behind with four wickets in hand.

Here is everything you need to know.

When does play start?

England take on New Zealand at Headingley today in day three of the third Test. Play is scheduled to get underway at 11am BST.

How to watch on TV and online

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky app and website.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Day two recap

Jonny Bairstow was England ’s century-scoring hero once again as he led debutant Jamie Overton in a thrilling partnership that turned the Headingley Test against New Zealand on its head.

England looked to be imploding when the duo came together at 55-6 on day two, light years away from the tourists’ 329 all out, but they were rescued by Bairstow’s fearless 130 not out and an unbeaten 89 from Overton in his first international innings.

The pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264-6 – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen their team’s top six dismissed in the space of 12 calamitous overs.

Bairstow’s blistering 136 in last week’s victory at Trent Bridge was the innings of a lifetime but the Yorkshireman somehow produced a knock worthy of its predecessor at his beloved home ground.

With the series already won, England captain Ben Stokes promised his team’s first priority was to deliver entertainment and it is Bairstow who took top billing in their variety act, flogging a high-class Kiwi attack to the boundary on 21 occasions.

Such was the exhilarating manner of his 95-ball ton, a fluid, crowd-pleasing affair that appeared to drag Overton along in its slipstream, it was hard to believe that England were still 65 behind at stumps.

Bairstow has been playing Test cricket for a decade but four of his 10 centuries have come in the past seven games, all against a backdrop of adversity, and it is now certain that the 32-year-old is in the midst of a golden phase that once looked unlikely to materialise.

Overton, picked for his 90mph bowling rather than his abilities as a number eight, ended agonisingly close to announcing his arrival on the biggest stage with the second first-class century of his career but already has a share of England’s best ever seventh-wicket partnership.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket and gives up England white-ball captaincy

Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, bringing an end to his reign as England’s T20 and one-day captain. The 35-year-old took on the role of England captain in 2015, and was instrumental in the team’s shift towards an attacking style that came to characterise his leadership and was at the heart of their 2019 World Cup triumph. Morgan had previously said he would consider his position after the autumn’s T20 World Cup in Australia, but injuries and a lack of form with the bat – he scored two ducks in the recent ODI series...
SPORTS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios clashes with fans in five-set win over British wild card Paul Jubb

British number eight Paul Jubb just fell short of a big first-round shock at Wimbledon after he lost a five-setter to Nick Kyrgios.The Australian eventually prevailed 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 (3) 7-5 in three hours and five minutes at a rowdy Court Three crowd.In trademark Kyrgios fashion, the world number 40 was involved in a number of prickly chats with line judges and spectators, but a mixture of 30 aces and an array of glorious winners sent him into round two.Jubb started impressively in his second main draw appearance at the All England Club and claimed a decisive break in...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon first-day attendance low after officials predicted ‘record crowd’

Attendance on the first day of Wimbledon was markedly low despite people queueing at the gate overnight and organisers saying they expected a “record crowd”.Just over 36,600 people poured in to the All England Club in SW19 to watch sports stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu as the tournament returned at full capacity for the first time in three years.Organisers had expected 42,000 spectators daily – the maximum capacity – but many seats were left empty on Monday, even in Centre Court.It came as thousands of people queued overnight for on-the-day premium tickets.Several fans who had been...
TENNIS
The Independent

Who is in the royal box at Wimbledon today?

Bear Grylls, the Polish ambassador to the UK, Piotr Wilczek, and CEO of the UK Health Security Agency Dame Jennifer Harries are just some of the guests in the Royal Box on the second day of the 2022 Wimbledon tournament.The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Boult
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jamie Overton
The Independent

Ryan Peniston ‘waiting for someone to pinch me’ after dream Wimbledon debut

British wild card Ryan Peniston is still pinching himself after a making his belated Wimbledon debut.The 26-year-old from Southend, a virtual unknown until his run to the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club last month, beat Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen 6-4 6-3 6-2 on a packed Court 12 for a maiden grand slam win.He said: “To be honest, I was chatting with my coach, Mark Taylor, yesterday and I was kind of saying I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake up back in May sometime. I’m just loving every second of it, to be honest.”Peniston is a self-confessed late bloomer after...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal wins second set against Francisco Cerundolo before Serena Williams

Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.Today marks the return of Nadal, back for the first time since 2019 and fresh from opening up a lead in the race to finish with the most men’s grand slam titles with 22. That’s compared to defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has 20 titles, with the six-time champion up and running after swiftly moving into the second round with a hard-fought four-set win over Soonwoo Kwon. The other finalist from SW19 last year, Matteo Berrettini, is out of...
TENNIS
The Independent

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer time: When are ring walks for fight this weekend?

Joe Joyce returns to the ring this weekend as he looks to edge closer to a potential clash with Joseph Parker and eventually a shot at major heavyweight gold.Joyce, 36, last competed almost a year ago, requiring six rounds to see off Carlos Takam, and the Briton was expected to face Parker this year. That bout recently fell through, however, and so Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) has turned his attention to Christian Hammer.The German (27-9, 17 KOs) is fresh off a win against Drazan Janjanin, whom he stopped in the first round in May. Hammer, a former opponent of Tyson...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu knows quick wins could be key to Wimbledon hopes

Emma Raducanu is hoping to rediscover her grand slam efficiency at Wimbledon this year.The 19-year-old famously did not drop a set through 10 matches at the US Open having also claimed three straight-sets wins at Wimbledon.Since then, though, Raducanu has found herself dragged into a number of long matches, and her opening-round victory over Alison Van Uytvanck on Monday was her first two-set match at a slam since the US Open final.With her history of injury niggles and recent recovery from a side strain, avoiding staying on court too long could be crucial to Raducanu’s hopes of a good...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

718K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy