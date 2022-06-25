Wolf Alice perform ‘incredible’ Glastonbury set after racing back to UK amid travel problems

Fans hailed Wolf Alice for delivering an “incredible” set at Glastonbury after travel problems almost saw them miss the festival.

The band tweeted out a plea on Thursday morning asking if anyone in LA had a private jet they could borrow to get back to the UK on time after their flight was cancelled.

They later confirmed their arrival in London on Friday, before rushing to Glastonbury to perform a set that has been described as “incredible”, “unreal” and “phenomenal” by fans.

