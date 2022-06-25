ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Capitol Clash as Senate GOP Say Protesters Tried to Storm Building

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sen. Kelly Townsend said, "We are currently there being held hostage," as tear gas was fired outside the Senate...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
Sedona Red Rock News

Arizona state lawmakers compromise and pass bipartisan budget

Due to Arizona’s shifting demographics our state is becoming more and more purple, due to new residents moving here from more liberal states, the increasing diversity from non-white residents, and as our state gets progressively younger with older, more reliable conservatives are being countered by younger voters who tend to vote less often for Republicans.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Mayors Say They Won’t Use City Resources to Uphold Abortion Laws

Mayors in two prominent cities in Arizona have signaled that they will not follow the state abortion laws after last week’s Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade. “I am deeply disappointed by today’s Supreme Court decision,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D). “Phoenix is a pro-choice city. A majority of the city council and I have no interest in using city resources to prevent women from accessing health care.”
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona Voters’ Agenda: Building a wall is not a priority

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - With topics such as border security and immigration being focused on for General Elections, the Arizona Voters' Agenda revealed that state voters did not prioritize building a wall on the border of Mexico. Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) released survey data saying Arizona voters...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Mail

Arizona Senate Republicans claim cops stopped an INSURRECTION at state capitol by firing tear gas at protesters furious at Roe v Wade ruling when they tried to storm the building and 'defaced memorials'

Arizona state senators have said the Phoenix Police Department stopped an insurrection with their actions during a protest outside the state Capitol complex on Friday night. Riot police deployed tear gas as protesters banged on doors and windows during the demonstration. Despite the apparent seriousness of the protest, no arrests were made.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

GOP poll watcher training casts unfounded suspicion on Arizona elections

The Republican National Committee is telling potential Arizona polling place observers that there are “festering problems” in how elections are run, such as security issues with vote-counting machines and problems with voter rolls, as it trains them for the state’s upcoming primary election. The RNC training delivers the message that the “2020 election had serious […] The post GOP poll watcher training casts unfounded suspicion on Arizona elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kelly Townsend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Senate#Senate Gop#Senate Republicans#Politics State#Protest#Capitol Clash#The U S Supreme Court#Arizona Dps
onscene.tv

Protestors Breach Fence At AZ State Capitol Building | Phoenix

Protesters gathered outside the AZ state capitol building for night 2 of Roe VS Wade demonstrations. Around 11:00 PM protesters began banging and pulling on the chain link fence separating the crowd from the main buildings where violence erupted the night before. A short time later a group managed to topple the fence breaching the restricted area. The assembly was declared unlawful and multiple AZDPS arrest teams advanced on the crowd from the west, south and north sides surrounding a large group. Multiple people were quickly taken into custody. Troopers quickly secured the capitol grounds, loaded those in custody into transport van and retreated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

Monumental Investment Approved to Secure Arizona’s Water Future – Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

A historic water bill just passed the Arizona State Senate with bipartisan support. SB1740 greatly enhances the Arizona Water Infrastructure Financing Authority (WIFA), which would be responsible for managing a huge $1 billion appropriation to address the water issues our state is currently facing. Arizona has once again demonstrated that it is the most proactive Lower Colorado River Basin state, ready to address water concerns and serve as a model for other Arizona water neighbors, as well as the US Department of Interior.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wswv.net

Virginia Info on Abortion Rights

The biggest news story in the last few days has been the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe versus Wade, the ruling from 1973 that effectively legalized abortion across the United States. This ruling held that abortion was included in the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
879M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy