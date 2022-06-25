ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin ally warns London will be bombed ‘first’ if World War 3 breaks out

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

A close political ally of Vladimir Putin has warned London “will be bombed first” if World War 3 breaks out.

MP Andrey Gurulyov, a member of the Russian parliament’s defence committee, made the threat to Britain on the state-run Rossiya 1 channel.

“We’ll destroy the entire group of enemy’s space satellites during the first air operation,” he said.

“Second, we’ll mitigate the entire system of anti-missile defence, everywhere and 100 per cent. Third, we certainly won’t start from Warsaw, Paris or Berlin. The first to be hit will be London.”

