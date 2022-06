The leader of Alabama’s largest hospital system is leaving the Magic City. Dr. Selwyn Vickers, senior vice president for medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, took over as CEO of both the UAB Health System and the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance on Jan 1. Now, the 62-year-old is headed to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to serve as their new president and CEO.

