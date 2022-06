Chris Pratt is seeking to change some widespread perceptions about his religious views. The Jurassic World trilogy star told Men’s Health in a new cover story that he’s not nearly as religious as people think (“spiritual” might be a more accurate word based on his description, though he doesn’t use it). Pratt also strongly criticized organized religion for its history of well-documented sins.More from The Hollywood ReporterTaika Waititi, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Stars on Raising the 'Ragnarok' Bar: "Is It Possible to Top That? We Did"Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Bites Off $145M OpeningBox Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Bites Off $18M...

RELIGION ・ 25 MINUTES AGO