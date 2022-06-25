ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia teen selected to play in National Youth Orchestra

By ERIC TAUNTON
vestaviavoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLydia Hanje, a 2022 graduate of the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan and incoming freshman at Rice University, at her home in Vestavia Hills on June 7. Hanje will be performing with the National Youth Orchestra in July in New York and multiple cities in Europe. Lydia...

vestaviavoice.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehomewoodstar.com

Longtime choral group to sing at Samford University

The Warblers started at Woodlawn High School as a boys’ glee club in 1929. After being reunited in 1988, this men’s choral group has performed for more than 30 years. After the Warblers were disbanded in the mid-1970s, Harris said, former members decided to do three reunion performances at the Alabama Theater in 1988. Every show sold out.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Hillcrest High Alumna Receives Burger King Scholarship

A Hillcrest High School graduate has been selected as the recipient of a Burger King Foundation Scholarship, which awarded $1,000 each to 213 students across 13 states. In a release Tuesday, GPS Hospitality said the scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Dig in at these 5 delicious spots around Brook Highland

Hungry, but unsure what to eat? We’re bringing you a range of choices—all in and around Brook Highland off Highway 280. From New Orleans-style brunch to date-night Italian, dig in at these five mouthwatering spots. 1. Bullet Coffee Company. There’s no better start to the day than a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Vestavia Hills, AL
Education
City
Houston, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
AL.com

UAB’s Dr. Selwyn Vickers to be president, CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The leader of Alabama’s largest hospital system is leaving the Magic City. Dr. Selwyn Vickers, senior vice president for medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, took over as CEO of both the UAB Health System and the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance on Jan 1. Now, the 62-year-old is headed to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to serve as their new president and CEO.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Walter Postell Jr. of Verbena

“I grew up on the farm. It was hard work doing that between going to school and helping the family out. I coach football and basketball, and do this in the summer. You never know what you’re going to run into. You never know what’s going to happen. Things change daily. I’m dealing with a separation. I’ve been married for 11 years. That puts it all into perspective – everything that happens in life. Things happen. Things change. People change. It has made me grow and learn more about people and things and more about myself and change the way I do things. I’ve grown from it for the better. With everything that’s going on and me being in school with kids, I can show them what they don’t want to do and how to be in a better position than I was coming up. There’s a lot to life. Just live it. I don’t want them to go down the wrong road. I just want to keep them on the straight and narrow.” – Walter Postell Jr. of Verbena.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Benny Goodman
Person
George Gershwin
Person
Gustav Mahler
Bham Now

Salem’s Diner named the best diner in Alabama by Food & Wine

Food & Wine Magazine recently named Salem’s Diner the best diner in the state. Keep reading for more about the award winning breakfast and lunch spot (and a few menu recommendations from our team). A Homewood staple. It’s no secret that Homewood is full of yummy spots to grab...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra Music#Orchestral Music#Orchestras#Popular Music#Highschool#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Interlochen Center#Rice University#Pizitz Middle School#Weill Music Institute#Nyo Usa
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama

Passing through Alabama? A stop in Birmingham, the state’s second-largest city, is essential. And with just one look at the best things to do in Birmingham, AL, it’ll become obvious why. Affectionately dubbed “Magic City,” Birmingham is a travel destination with tons of spunk. Despite the city’s industrial...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Thunder on the Mountain returns

Birmingham’s yearly patriotic tradition on the 4th of July, Thunder on the Mountain, will return this Independence Day at Vulcan Park and Museum from 9-9:30 p.m. Residents will be able to enjoy 30 minutes of fireworks from wherever they can see the Vulcan statue. There will be a tie-in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

46 girls join Hoover Belles in 2022

The Hoover Belles, a service organization for teen girls who serve as representatives for the city, held its 39th annual presentation ceremony for new inductees at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in the spring. Forty-six high school sophomore girls from Hoover, Spain Park, Briarwood Christian and...
HOOVER, AL
WFAE

Around the nation, demonstrators show support for abortion rights

As nearly two dozen states move to ban or restrict access to abortion following Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights protests continued across the country. In Alabama, hundreds gathered on Saturday in Birmingham, reciting poems, dancing and spreading hugs, all in support of reproductive rights, according...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
vestaviavoice.com

Vestavia Hills native named Fulbright semifinalist

A Vestavia Hills native and UAB alumna was recently named a semifinalist for the 2022 Fulbright United States Student Program competition. Zahab Aleezada was one of a small number of students named a semifinalist for the prestigious award, which places students in international exchange programs to live and work in foreign countries. While she wasn’t chosen as a finalist, Aleezada said she was still honored by being a semifinalist.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
hooversun.com

Esslinger picked as new principal at Spain Park High School

The Hoover school board today approved Amanda Esslinger as the new principal at Spain Park High School. Esslinger, who has spent the past year as an assistant principal at Hoover High School, is replacing Larry Giangrosso as he retires. Esslinger has 16 years as a full-time educator and 10 years...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Andy Griffith character actors visit Tuscaloosa to promote 'Mayberry Man'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A movie based on a much beloved television show “The Andy Griffith Show” appears this weekend in Tuscaloosa. If you grew up in the South, you probably watched the TV Show and became a fan. Now fans in West Alabama have a chance to see actors tell a new story about the folks from Mayberry Saturday at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy