Vestavia teen selected to play in National Youth Orchestra
By ERIC TAUNTON
vestaviavoice.com
3 days ago
Lydia Hanje, a 2022 graduate of the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan and incoming freshman at Rice University, at her home in Vestavia Hills on June 7. Hanje will be performing with the National Youth Orchestra in July in New York and multiple cities in Europe. Lydia...
The Warblers started at Woodlawn High School as a boys’ glee club in 1929. After being reunited in 1988, this men’s choral group has performed for more than 30 years. After the Warblers were disbanded in the mid-1970s, Harris said, former members decided to do three reunion performances at the Alabama Theater in 1988. Every show sold out.
A Hillcrest High School graduate has been selected as the recipient of a Burger King Foundation Scholarship, which awarded $1,000 each to 213 students across 13 states. In a release Tuesday, GPS Hospitality said the scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.
Happy Coconut Day! As THE tropical fruit flavor of the summer, you’ll want to cool off with every delicious sip of coconut drinks in Birmingham. In no particular order, we’ve gathered some mouthwatering drinks you’ll want to try. 1. Gin Colada. Hop over for a coconut-inspired drink...
Hungry, but unsure what to eat? We’re bringing you a range of choices—all in and around Brook Highland off Highway 280. From New Orleans-style brunch to date-night Italian, dig in at these five mouthwatering spots. 1. Bullet Coffee Company. There’s no better start to the day than a...
The leader of Alabama’s largest hospital system is leaving the Magic City. Dr. Selwyn Vickers, senior vice president for medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, took over as CEO of both the UAB Health System and the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance on Jan 1. Now, the 62-year-old is headed to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to serve as their new president and CEO.
Birmingham-Southern College’s (BSC) various facilities will be home to five of The World Games 2022 competitions as athletes from all over the world call their residence halls home throughout the competition. Keep reading to see what games you can catch at BSC. Ju-Jitsu, Karate and Wushu all held in...
“I grew up on the farm. It was hard work doing that between going to school and helping the family out. I coach football and basketball, and do this in the summer. You never know what you’re going to run into. You never know what’s going to happen. Things change daily. I’m dealing with a separation. I’ve been married for 11 years. That puts it all into perspective – everything that happens in life. Things happen. Things change. People change. It has made me grow and learn more about people and things and more about myself and change the way I do things. I’ve grown from it for the better. With everything that’s going on and me being in school with kids, I can show them what they don’t want to do and how to be in a better position than I was coming up. There’s a lot to life. Just live it. I don’t want them to go down the wrong road. I just want to keep them on the straight and narrow.” – Walter Postell Jr. of Verbena.
Katelyn Cai of Scottsdale, Arizona, was named Distinguished Young Woman 2022 on Saturday during an event at the Mobile Civic Center. Julianne Abenoja of Birmingham, Alabama, was named first runner-up. Cai, who’ll be a freshman at Duke University this fall, earned a $40,000 scholarship along with this year’s title. She...
Businesses in English Village seen behind James Barnhill’s bronze Civitas sculpture. The sculpture was commissioned by city leaders in 1997 and honors Carolyn Smith, Alabama’s first female architect who lived in the village and designed many homes in the area. Life in Mountain Brook is centered around its...
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Salem’s Diner the best diner in the state. Keep reading for more about the award winning breakfast and lunch spot (and a few menu recommendations from our team). A Homewood staple. It’s no secret that Homewood is full of yummy spots to grab...
Organizers of The World Games 2022 expect as many as 500,000 people from around the world to visit the Magic City during the event. This banner heralding their arrival was hung at Protective Stadium during its construction in 2021. Birmingham will play host to The World Games, a major international...
Today, we’re taking you to some of the newest eateries, salons and anticipated businesses that are hitting The Magic City so soon. Want a “pita” the info? Keep reading to learn more. 1. Salon 46 | Homewood. This salon has been anticipated in the Birmingham area for...
Passing through Alabama? A stop in Birmingham, the state’s second-largest city, is essential. And with just one look at the best things to do in Birmingham, AL, it’ll become obvious why. Affectionately dubbed “Magic City,” Birmingham is a travel destination with tons of spunk. Despite the city’s industrial...
Birmingham’s yearly patriotic tradition on the 4th of July, Thunder on the Mountain, will return this Independence Day at Vulcan Park and Museum from 9-9:30 p.m. Residents will be able to enjoy 30 minutes of fireworks from wherever they can see the Vulcan statue. There will be a tie-in...
The Hoover Belles, a service organization for teen girls who serve as representatives for the city, held its 39th annual presentation ceremony for new inductees at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in the spring. Forty-six high school sophomore girls from Hoover, Spain Park, Briarwood Christian and...
As nearly two dozen states move to ban or restrict access to abortion following Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights protests continued across the country. In Alabama, hundreds gathered on Saturday in Birmingham, reciting poems, dancing and spreading hugs, all in support of reproductive rights, according...
A Vestavia Hills native and UAB alumna was recently named a semifinalist for the 2022 Fulbright United States Student Program competition. Zahab Aleezada was one of a small number of students named a semifinalist for the prestigious award, which places students in international exchange programs to live and work in foreign countries. While she wasn’t chosen as a finalist, Aleezada said she was still honored by being a semifinalist.
The Hoover school board today approved Amanda Esslinger as the new principal at Spain Park High School. Esslinger, who has spent the past year as an assistant principal at Hoover High School, is replacing Larry Giangrosso as he retires. Esslinger has 16 years as a full-time educator and 10 years...
One of the fastest non-motorized sports in The World Games will be held at one of the most historic venues in downtown Birmingham. The parking lot at the former Powell Steam Plant is being converted into a course to host the inline speed skating competition July 8-11. Skaters can reach...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A movie based on a much beloved television show “The Andy Griffith Show” appears this weekend in Tuscaloosa. If you grew up in the South, you probably watched the TV Show and became a fan. Now fans in West Alabama have a chance to see actors tell a new story about the folks from Mayberry Saturday at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.
