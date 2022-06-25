India Plans Safety Rating System for Passenger Cars

Continuous-variable quantum key distribution (CVQKD) has potential advantages of high secret key rate, which is very suitable for high-speed metropolitan network application. However, the secret key rates of the reported CVQKD systems are only a few Mbps over typical transmission distance so far. Here, we address the fundamental experimental problems and demonstrate a single-carrier four-state CVQKD with sub-Gbps key rate within metropolitan area. In the demonstrated four-state CVQKD using local local oscillator, an ultra-low level of excess noise is obtained and a high efficient post-processing setup is designed for practically extracting the final secure keys. Thus, the achieved secret key rates are 190.54 Mbps, 137.76 Mbps and 52.48 Mbps using linear channel assuming security analysis method and 233.87 Mbps, 133.6 Mbps and 21.53 Mbps using semidefinite programming security analysis method over transmission distances of 5"‰km, 10"‰km and 25"‰km, respectively. This result increases the asymptotic secret key rate to sub-Gbps level, which is sufficient to achieve the one-time pad cryptographic task. Moreover, our work shows the road for future high-rate and large-scale CVQKD deployment in secure broadband metropolitan and access networks.
