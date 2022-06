LOS ANGELES - Chaos ensued in the streets of South Los Angeles after a man was struck by a big rig and proceeded to be combative with first responders, officials said. Video taken from the scene at West 77th Street and South Grand Avenue in South LA’s Florence neighborhood shows the man attempted to punch and carjack an innocent bystander after he was struck by the big rig, despite his injuries.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO