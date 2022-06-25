ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspected terror-linked shooting in Oslo kills two and wounds 10

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dy01r_0gLmsEze00
World News

A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s night-life district early on Saturday, killing two people and leaving 10 seriously wounded in what police are investigating as a possible terrorist attack during the Norwegian capital’s annual Pride festival.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in central Oslo.

While the motive was unclear, organisers of Oslo Pride cancelled a parade that was set for Saturday as the highlight of a week-long festival.

One of the shootings happened outside the London Pub, a bar popular with the city’s LGBTQ community, just hours before the parade was set to begin.

Police lawyer Christian Hatlo said the suspect was being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism, based on the number of people targeted at multiple locations.

“Our overall assessment is that there are grounds to believe that he wanted to cause grave fear in the population,” Mr Hatlo said.

Mr Hatlo said the suspect’s mental health was also being investigated.

“We need to go through his medical history, if he has any. It’s not something that we’re aware of now,” he said.

The shootings happened around 1am local time, sending panicked revellers fleeing into the streets or trying to hide from the gunman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3gno_0gLmsEze00
Police stand guard at the site of a shooting in Oslo (Javad M Parsa/NTB via AP) (AP)

Olav Roenneberg, a journalist from Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, said he witnessed the shooting.

“I saw a man arrive at the site with a bag. He picked up a weapon and started shooting,” Mr Roenneberg told NRK.

“First I thought it was an air gun. Then the glass of the bar next door was shattered and I understood I had to run for cover.”

Police inspector Tore Soldal said two of the shooting victims died and 10 people were being treated for serious injuries, but none of them was believed to be life-threatening.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a Facebook post that “the shooting outside London Pub in Oslo tonight was a cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people”.

He said that while the motive was unclear, the shooting had caused fear and grief in the LGBTQ community.

“We all stand by you,” Mr Gahr Stoere wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPiQN_0gLmsEze00
The events occurred early on Saturday outside a bar in Oslo (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) (AP)

Christian Bredeli, who was at the bar, told Norwegian newspaper VG that he hid on the fourth floor with a group of about 10 people until he was told it was safe to come out.

“Many were fearing for their lives,” he said. “On our way out we saw several injured people, so we understood that something serious had happened.”

Norwegian broadcaster TV2 showed footage of people running down Oslo streets in panic as shots rang out in the background.

Investigators said the suspect was known to police, as well as to Norway’s security police, but not for any major violent crimes. His criminal record included a narcotics offence and a weapons offense for carrying a knife, Mr Hatlo said.

Mr Hatlo said police seized two weapons after the attack: a handgun and an automatic weapon, both of which he described as “not modern” without giving details.

He said the suspect had not made any statement to the police and was in contact with a defence lawyer.

Mr Hatlo said it was too early to say whether the gunman specifically targeted members of the LGBTQ community.

“We have to look closer at that, we don’t know yet,” he said.

Still, police advised organisers of the Pride festival to cancel the parade on Saturday.

“Oslo Pride therefore urges everyone who planned to participate or watch the parade to not show up. All events in connection with Oslo Prides are cancelled,” organisers said on the official Facebook page of the event.

Norway has a relatively low crime rate but has experienced violent attacks by right-wing extremists, including one of the worst mass shootings in Europe in 2011, when a gunman killed 69 people on the island of Utoya after setting off a bomb in Oslo that left eight dead.

In 2019, another right-wing extremist killed his stepsister and then opened fire in a mosque but was overpowered before anyone there was injured.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gunman kills two during Oslo Pride festival

A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early on Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act” during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams. Local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Five-month-old girl shot dead in car in Chicago

A five-month-old girl has been shot dead while in the back of a car in a neighbourhood in Chicago. The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head on Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighbourhood in the city’s South Side, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CHICAGO, IL
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Mosque#Violent Crime#Norwegian#Oslo Pride#Nrk
newschain

Mystery remains over deaths of 21 teenagers at South African nightclub

South African authorities are seeking answers after 21 under-age teenagers reportedly celebrating the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest just 13, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped over chairs and sprawled on the floor of the club in the early hours of Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Johnson and G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting

Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany. The Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt. As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian...
POLITICS
newschain

Woman found dead at scene of house destroyed in gas explosion

A woman has been found dead at the scene of a house destroyed in a gas explosion in Birmingham, a fire service has confirmed. Emergency services have been at the site in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, through the night following the blast, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday. One man...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
newschain

Scores feared dead after Russian rocket hits Ukrainian shopping centre

Scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian rocket strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post that the number of victims was “unimaginable”, citing reports that more than 1,000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court

US basketball star Brittney Griner has been ordered to stand trial on Friday by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, four months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team. The Phoenix Mercury star and two-time US Olympic gold medallist also was...
NBA
newschain

Biden arrives in Europe ahead of G7 and Nato summits

US President Joe Biden is out to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe as the four-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are deepening. Mr Biden will...
POTUS
newschain

Fatal house gas blast victim believed to be 79-year-old woman

A woman who died when a gas explosion destroyed a terraced house is believed to be a 79-year-old mother, with investigations into the cause continuing. The pensioner, understood to be Doreen Rees-Bibb, died after a blast tore through the home in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on Sunday. A critically injured man was...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Lissie Harper: I know slain police officer husband will be proud of law change

The widow of slain police officer Andrew Harper said she believes he is “smiling down at me with pride and love” after her campaign in his memory became law. Lissie Harper, 31, was compelled to lobby the Government after being “outraged” by the prison sentences handed to the three teenagers responsible for killing her husband while he responded to a burglary, hours after he was due to clock off and begin his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy