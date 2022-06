Where to find blueberry picking near Champaign-Urbana. Want to find some summer family fun at blueberry farms in Central Illinois? We can help. They say that blueberries are a superfood, packed with nutrients to keep our brains healthy and bodies happy. Champaign-Urbana blueberry fans will be pleased to discover several places within roughly an hour’s drive to pick your own blueberries. (If you’re looking for strawberry picking resources, here is our story on Where to Pick Strawberries Around Champaign-Urbana; there is a lot of overlap in the two articles.)

