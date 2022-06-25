ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Clippers smack three home runs in win over Omaha Storm Chasers

Friday's game : Clippers 8, Storm Chasers 3

Recap :  Kurt McCarty turned in a four-hit, two strikeout performance in four innings and the Clippers used five relievers to deliver an 8-3 win at Omaha. Tyler Freeman and Bobby Bradley each hit a two-run homer and Will Brennan hit a solo shot to help give Columbus a 6-0 lead in the sixth inning. Will Scott (3-2) picked up the win while Carlos Hernandez (1-4) took the loss for the Storm Chasers.

Attendance : 5,631

Of Note : Freeman is batting .338 (23 of 68) over his past 16 games with seven multi-hit games.... The Clippers are delivering 8.1 runs per game over McCarty's eight starts this season.

Box score

Standings

Next game : 8:05 p.m. Saturday at Omaha

Next home game : 6:05 p.m. July 4 vs. Nashville (Fireworks night)

Radio : 95.1 FM, 920 AM

Ticket info : Call 614-462-5250 or log on to clippersbaseball.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Clippers smack three home runs in win over Omaha Storm Chasers

