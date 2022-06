CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday he will not call a special legislative session to protect abortion rights in New Hampshire law. The governor said such a move isn't necessary because those rights are not in danger of changing in the state. Sununu has said he would sign a bill codifying Roe v. Wade and abortion rights if it reaches his desk, but he rejected the call from House Democrats for a special session.

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO