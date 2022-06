The Introduction is part of the Iraq Homecoming Trip Report. When Covid hit, I made adjustments. The most obvious one was not traveling (see The Lost & Found Year(s): COVID Trip Report). Locked down, I became accustomed to my daily lifestyle and even accomplished a few things (see COVID 2020: TPOL’s Most Productive Year). In 2021, I left the basement with my sights set on purchasing an Italian villa (see Did TPOL Buy a 1 Euro Italian Villa?). While that trip was fun, it did not feel natural. Everything was closed or restricted, even wine tasting (see Guns & Butter: Ribera Del Duero, Madrid Travel Guide (Vino Edition)).

