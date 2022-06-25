ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get cheap tickets to games in Charlotte

By Ashley Mahoney
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 3 days ago
Whether it’s a minor league baseball game or a Major League Soccer match, Charlotte is bursting with sports all year long.

Here’s a look at ticket options for MLS, NBA, NFL, minor league baseball and hockey in Charlotte, plus the upcoming Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Of note: Upper-level tickets are the most affordable option for major league sporting events. Keep in mind, single-game ticket prices will vary.

Charlotte FC

The deal: Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team offers limited $15 tickets at the box office two weeks prior to each home match. The club promised to have affordable ticket options for all of their matches after becoming the first MLS team to introduce a personal seat license fee, and their season ticket prices are among the highest in the league.

  • Plus they’re opening up six sections on the North side in the upper deck for the second time on July 9 against Nashville, and tickets start at $15.
  • Why it matters: This will be the second match the club has opened the upper deck for after saying they wouldn’t do it again during the regular season after setting a league attendance record with 74,479 fans for their inaugural home match.

Where they play: Bank of America Stadium

When they play: The 2022 regular season runs from February through October.

Photo: Andy Weber/Axios

Charlotte Hornets

The deal: Upper-level Hornets tickets start at $12 for some games during the 2021-2022 season. Keep in mind, if a team like the Lakers is in town, tickets are going to be more expensive. Group tickets for at least 10 people will also make things cheaper (think of it as sharing the cost of a weekend Airbnb).

  • Their cheapest Pick 23 Plan tickets were $14 per seat per game on average.
  • They also offered full-season Hive Society Membership, making the lowest tickets $12 per seat per game on average.
  • They also have flash sales, which allow college students to get $10 tickets. They’ll send out an announcement on the afternoon of the game. Students must have a .edu email address to purchase tickets.
  • And they offer a similar deal for retired and active military members.

Where they play: Spectrum Center

When they play: The upcoming regular season will run from October through April.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Carolina Panthers

The NFL is the hottest ticket in town and certainly isn’t the cheapest. There are 10 games in Charlotte, one during preseason and nine during the regular season.

By the numbers: The cheapest tickets range from $36 for the Aug. 26 preseason game against the Bills to $130 for the Oct. 23 game against Tampa Bay. Keep in mind these are standard tickets on Ticketmaster. We aren’t diving into verified resale.

The deal: They offer discounts for groups of 10 or more people, plus they have flash sales. You can also catch the team during Fan Fest, which cost $5 last year, and proceeds were donated to charity. Or you can head to training camp this summer at Wofford in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which is free.

  • If you prefer to deal with a human instead of Ticketmaster, you can call or email the team’s ticketing department.

Where they play: Bank of America Stadium

When they play: Their regular season runs September through December.

Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Charlotte Knights

A baseball game at Truist Field has one of the best views in Charlotte. If you’re there on a night with fireworks lighting up the Uptown skyline, it’s magical.

The deal: Tickets start at $14.

  • Yes, but: You can get tickets in the luxury lounge for $55, which includes your seat, a buffet, and access to a private bar.

Where they play: Truist Field

When they play: April through September

Axios archives

Charlotte Checkers

The deal: Charlotte’s minor league hockey team has plenty of options (these are based on 2021-2022 offerings as the season ended last month):

  • Select family games offered 40% off on group tickets for at least four people.
  • Winning Wednesdays meant $1 beer and a free ticket to their next Wednesday home game if they win.
  • College nights: $18 best available seats in the Gold and Attack Zones when you buy a ticket using your college email.
  • Military discounts: contact them via phone at 704-342-4423 or email Courtney Martin at courtneymartin@charlottecheckers.com for more information.

When they play: The regular season runs November through April.

Where they play: Bojangles Coliseum

Axios’ Michael Graff took this while driving the Zamboni last fall. Photo: Michael Graff/Axios

Duke’s Mayo Classic

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central will meet on Sept. 3 at Bank of America Stadium. It’s the 100th anniversary of the Aggie-Eagle Classic.

  • Tickets start at $37, but group tickets for at least 10 people start at $30.

Of note: This is one of several events the Charlotte Sports Foundation is putting on this year, along with the inaugural Jumpman Invitational and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. While tickets for those events aren’t on sale yet, you can sign up for presale information here .

App State vs. East Carolina in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic Bank of America Stadium. Photo: Michael Graff/Axios

The post How to get cheap tickets to games in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

WCNC

'Bradford pear' tree on the chopping block

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is covered with lush greenery. Charlotte’s beautiful tree canopy is composed of many different types of tree species. Some trees are beloved and manicured along city streets, but others are on the chopping block.  . “Right now, my favorite tree is white...
CHARLOTTE, NC
