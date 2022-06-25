ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volodymyr Zelensky makes surprise address to kick off Glastonbury Festival

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VUVa_0gLmgMLG00

Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off Glastonbury Festival on Friday (24 June) with a surprise video message.

The Ukrainian president asked for support during the ongoing Russian invasion in a pre-taped address.

“We will not let Russia’s war stop us,” Mr Zelensky told the crowd at The Other Stage before the Libertines began their set.

“That is why we turn to you for support. I ask you to share this video with everyone whose freedom is under attack.”

