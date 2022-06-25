ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

18 dead in huge rush across border into Spanish enclave Melilla

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itZDv_0gLmfqPv00

Eighteen African migrants have died and dozens have been injured during an attempt to cross into the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla , Moroccan authorities have said, in what is the first such mass crossing incident since Spain and Morocco mended diplomatic relations.

More than 2,000 migrants stormed the border between the Moroccan city of Nador and Melilla on Friday, with 133 people successfully breaching the fence, according to officials.

“A large group of sub-Saharans [Africans] … broke through the access gate of the Barrio Chino border checkpoint and entered Melilla by jumping over the roof of the checkpoint,” the Spanish government’s delegation in the area said in an earlier statement.

“All of them [are] men and apparently adults,” it added.

The migrants arrived at the border at around 6am and the crossing took place after a skirmish at around 8.40am.

A spokesperson for the Spanish government’s office in Melilla said the crowd was stopped by Spanish civil guard police and Moroccan forces on either side of the border fence. This led to clashes with security forces.

Morocco’s interior ministry initially said five migrants had died, some after falling from the fence surrounding Melilla and others in a crush, and that 76 migrants were injured.

It later said another 13 had died in hospital from the injuries sustained.

The Moroccan Human Rights Association reported 27 dead but the figure could not immediately be confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIzpl_0gLmfqPv00

Some 140 members of the Moroccan security forces were also injured, it added, five seriously. Four police vehicles were damaged by rocks allegedly thrown by migrants.

Those who succesfully made it to the other side of the border were taken to a local migrant centre, where authorities were evaluating their circumstances. Images on Spanish media showed exhausted refugees and migrants on pavement in Melilla, some with bloodied hands and torn clothes.

Friday’s crossings were the first attempt since relations between Spain and Morocco improved in March after a year-long dispute centred on Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony annexed by Morocco in 1976.

Migrants, most of who flee due to poverty and violence in their local areas, often make such mass attempts to cross through the border into the Spanish territories in North Africa .

Earlier in March, more than 3,500 people tried to scale the six-metre barrier that surrounds Melilla, with nearly 1,000 making it across, according to Spanish authorities.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Melilla border ‘stampede’ death toll rises to 37 as police accused of ‘aggressive violence’

At least 37 people have now died after thousands of migrants tried to scale a border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave Melilla.More than 2,000 people stormed the area on Friday, with around 500 managing to get into a border control area after an iron fence was cut with shears.Moroccan authorities said the individuals died as a result of a “stampede”. Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Walking Borders, have called for an an immediate investigation into the tragedy, amid allegations of police ‘violence’. The founder and spokesperson of Walking Borders, Helena Maleno Garzón, confirmed the death toll...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Dozens die trying to cross into Spanish enclave of Melilla

At least 23 migrants have died and others were hurt on Friday when a huge crowd tried to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, officials from neighbouring Morocco say. Reports say some of those who died had fallen from the top of a border fence. Several security personnel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Spain Says Deadly Migrant Rush 'Attack' On Its Territory

The Spanish prime minister on Saturday described a deadly migrant rush on the enclave of Melilla from Morocco as an attack on Spain's "territorial integrity", as human rights activists demanded an investigation. At least 23 African migrants died in the latest drama on the doors of the European Union, when...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Checkpoint#Morocco#Border Fence#Spanish#North African#Moroccan#Sub Saharans
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

718K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy