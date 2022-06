Valley Center, CA–A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing two men at a residence Sunday evening in Valley Center, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said. Sheriff’s Deputies received a call just before 10 p.m. to a home in the 14700 block of Interlachen Terrace in Valley Center for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The reporting party advised her brother-in-law, 44-year-old Christian Bobila, to shoot her husband. Upon arrival to the area, deputies located Bobila driving a black minivan a few blocks away from the scene. A traffic stop was conducted and Bobila was detained without incident.

