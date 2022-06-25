ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio congressman says Republicans will ‘go after’ birth control and gay rights next

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

The Democratic congressman running in one of the most significant races of the 2022 election cycle has warned Republicans will “go after” birth control and gay rights next.

Tim Ryan , a centrist from Ohio running to replace retiring Republican Sen Rob Portman, was speaking after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on Friday (24 June).

“They want to go after birth control next, they want to go after same-sex marriage next... this is insanity and it has to stop,” Mr Ryan said.

@#%&?
2d ago

They can't go after same- marriage, not after what happen in Cal with Proposition 8 and once it became law can't go back.

