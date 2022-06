A house fire in Geyserville caused damages and one person suffered smoke inhalation. Early Saturday morning, the Northern Sonoma County Fire District received a call of a structure fire on Railroad Avenue. When they arrived, no fire or smoke was visible but one resident of the building stated there was someone still inside and the couch was on fire. Firefighters entered and observed a fire in the living room and the entire house filled with smoke. They located and removed the victim from the structure and initiated medical care. The victim was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The 1,200 square foot home suffered about $100,000 in damages. An investigation is underway but the cause is not considered suspicious.

GEYSERVILLE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO