Dying bear gets revenge by crushing skull of Russian hunter that shot it, report says

A photograph of a brown bear. Getty Images

A dying bear got its revenge on the Russian hunter that shot it by crushing his skull, according to a report.

A 62-year-old Russian hunter had attempted to fatally shoot the bear from an elevated platform in the Irkutsk region of Siberia, Russia, Newsweek reported , citing the Russian news agency Interfax.

When descending from the platform, the bear is believed to have attacked the hunter and begun clawing at him, Newsweek said.

The bear crushed the unnamed man's skull, killing him, the media outlet reported.

The hunter was declared missing, but a search party later found the corpse, covered in claw marks and fang wounds, according to Newsweek.

"The mortally wounded predator managed to inflict an injury from which the hunter died," said the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Interfax reported, per Newsweek.

The bear's carcass was found approximately 50 yards away from his body, the office said.

Graphic pictures show the discovery of the man's body and what appears to be the remains o a large brown bear.

It is not immediately clear what species of bear killed the hunter, but Eurasian Brown Bears are the most common in Siberia's forests.

Bear attacks are relatively common in Russia. Newsweek reported that between 1991–2017, there were 264 recorded bear attacks in the country.

In 2021, a camper was eaten by a bear in a Russian national park. His three fellow campers had to watch as Yevgeny Starkov, 42, was eaten alive, it was reported