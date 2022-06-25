ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dying bear gets revenge by crushing skull of Russian hunter that shot it, report says

By Joshua Zitser
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
A photograph of a brown bear.

Getty Images

  • A dying bear killed the Russian hunter that shot it, according to a report.
  • The bear clawed at the hunter and crushed his skull, Newsweek reported, citing Interfax.
  • The bear's carcass was found approximately 50 yards away from the man's corpse.

A dying bear got its revenge on the Russian hunter that shot it by crushing his skull, according to a report.

A 62-year-old Russian hunter had attempted to fatally shoot the bear from an elevated platform in the Irkutsk region of Siberia, Russia, Newsweek reported , citing the Russian news agency Interfax.

When descending from the platform, the bear is believed to have attacked the hunter and begun clawing at him, Newsweek said.

The bear crushed the unnamed man's skull, killing him, the media outlet reported.

The hunter was declared missing, but a search party later found the corpse, covered in claw marks and fang wounds, according to Newsweek.

"The mortally wounded predator managed to inflict an injury from which the hunter died," said the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Interfax reported, per Newsweek.

The bear's carcass was found approximately 50 yards away from his body, the office said.

Graphic pictures show the discovery of the man's body and what appears to be the remains o a large brown bear.

It is not immediately clear what species of bear killed the hunter, but Eurasian Brown Bears are the most common in Siberia's forests.

Bear attacks are relatively common in Russia. Newsweek reported that between 1991–2017, there were 264 recorded bear attacks in the country.

In 2021, a camper was eaten by a bear in a Russian national park. His three fellow campers had to watch as Yevgeny Starkov, 42, was eaten alive, it was reported

Tasha
2d ago

What I don't understand is why go to these animals territory and get attacked and then want the bear 🐻 dead that's there home and territory why go to those dangerous places to me ur asking for trouble and I don't think it's right to kill them the man got what he deserves not the bear 🐻 stay out of the wild people

Todd Green
3d ago

Good, that bear was minding his own business, in his or hers own habitat! (RIP BEAR 🐻)

Dina
3d ago

Now that’s some awesome instant karma! Go Bear!

