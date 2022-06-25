ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million Florida mansion to throw a raucous party and boxing match, then posted the evidence on social media

By Alia Shoaib
 3 days ago

Terri Cutbill Maiore
3d ago

These little SOB’s and their parents should be arrested. This has nothing to do with politics it’s a bunch of rich kids who have no respect for anything but themselves

Penelope MacPherson
3d ago

have the arrests started? there is photos! this is petty crime and those kids are nothing more than criminals. " Do The Crime, Do The Time" "Don't Want To Do The Time, Don't Do The Crime". Do you job, police, and arrest these criminals. Do your job, lawyer and prosecute these criminals . Do your job, judge.

Joerg Sattler
3d ago

Make it prohibitively expense to the point where the parents are unable to beg borrow or otherwise not have the ability to bail these Young CRIMINALS out, Force them to be tried and convicted in a public trail as lesson for the next time some teens feel and thus justified to break the law.

The Independent

Florida teens break in and throw a party in $8 million mansion

A group of teenagers reportedly broke into an $8 million mansion and threw a party, severely damaging the property.The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which is now investigating the episode, was called on Saturday to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast. Footage from the wild night has been circulating on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms.In some of the footage, the teens can be seen converting the entrance of the luxury home into a boxing ring and actually fighting each other.Click here to read our free newsletter
