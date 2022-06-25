ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

AP PHOTOS: Moscow Fashion Week sprawls across the capital

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xODI_0gLmcMU600

Chic and adventurous models and couturiers have been spread all over the Russian capital for Moscow Fashion Week, flaunting their designs in venues ranging from a sprawling Stalin-era propaganda exposition to a large park near the Kremlin admired for its innovative features.

More than 100 shows are being held during the week that began Monday as well as scores of speakers who are noted names in the Russian fashion industry.

Among the major names showing their clothes are Slava Zaitsev and Valentin Yudashkin.

The center of the action has been Zaryadye park, built where the vast and unwelcoming Hotel Rossiya once stood just east of the Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral. The park’s most famous feature is an elliptical ramp that juts out over the Moscow River, an epic catwalk for models.

Many other shows are being held in VDNKh, built to show the “people’s economic achievements” and renowned for its array of elaborate Stalinist architecture. In one of the week’s memorable images, models in up-to-the-minute couture sauntered past the huge Friendship of People’s fountain that features golden women in idealized peasant dress.

The shows take place amid the pressures of increased sanctions against Russia because of fighting in Ukraine and the withdrawal of many foreign businesses. But designer Yulia Skalatskaya said her work is thriving nonetheless.

“I experienced some difficulties, but at the same time, to be honest, our sales have grown,” she said. “If you work well, if you make good collections then you’ll have more clients. If you only rely on the fact that some brands have left and someone’s place has been vacated, nothing will change only because of them leaving. You need to work.”

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Moscow#Fashion Design#Chic#Russian#Kremlin#Hotel Rossiya#St Basil#Stalinist#Friendship Of People
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
CNN

World leaders mock Putin at meeting

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poked fun at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s infamous bare-chested photos at a G7 meeting in Krün, Germany.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Go on, then, do it!' Putin's Lavrov taunts Liz Truss for saying Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and says 'we are not ashamed of showing who we are' when asked about his country's war crimes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taunted British leaders on Thursday over their response to the war in Ukraine, and insisted Russia is 'not ashamed of showing who we are' when confronted over his country's war crimes. The Kremlin official, a long-time ally of president Vladimir Putin, goaded Britain's Prime Minister...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

715K+
Followers
162K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy