York neighbors: Obituaries for June 25

YORK – Southeast Community College’s Learning Center at York will be calling downtown York home when it moves into its new location at 401 North Lincoln Avenue, on July 1. For the past six years, it’s been at the Holthus Convention Center. The new location will provide more space for classes, computer labs and meeting rooms. “The new location will provide opportunity to serve more students to access lifelong educational course offerings,” said Cinda Konken, Dean of Extended Learning. “SCC’s new location will better serve the city of York and surrounding communities by having a presence to be able to meet local business and industry needs.”
