York neighbors: Obituaries for June 25

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three semi-trailers full of meat products were stolen this weekend in Grand Island and the thefts may be part of a nationwide trend. “It does not look like it was possible for a single person to conduct these thefts. Most likely it was a minimum of two people or more and then on top of that we have a similar thefts of meat products in other areas such as Colfax County and Omaha over the past several weeks that are probably related,” said Captain Jim Duering of Grand Island Police.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO