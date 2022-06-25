ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

York neighbors: Obituaries for June 25

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Wild peacock ban goes to Grand Island city council in July

A ban on wild peacocks will appear before the Grand Island City Council in July. The Animal Advisory Board approved recommending a ban at its Wednesday meeting. The city has had complaints about the exotic birds “wandering around, causing damage to property and, overall, being loud,” from residents along Airport Avenue, south of Capital Avenue, said Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Grand Island sets fireworks ordinance ahead of July Fourth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Grand Island is imposing a fireworks ordinance ahead of the Fourth of July. On Saturday, fireworks may be set off from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, an extra hour is added, giving residents until 11 p.m., and July 4 allows for fireworks from 8 a.m. to midnight.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island police working huge meat theft case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three semi-trailers full of meat products were stolen this weekend in Grand Island and the thefts may be part of a nationwide trend. “It does not look like it was possible for a single person to conduct these thefts. Most likely it was a minimum of two people or more and then on top of that we have a similar thefts of meat products in other areas such as Colfax County and Omaha over the past several weeks that are probably related,” said Captain Jim Duering of Grand Island Police.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Route announced for Hermanson procession

The public is encouraged to line the route from the funeral home to Cedar Bluffs Tuesday for Saunders County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Hermanson. Hermanson, 45, of Cedar Bluffs was on duty June 22 when he died of what officials believe was a heart ailment. The escort for Hermanson is...
CEDAR BLUFFS, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
York, NE
York News-Times

SCC's Learning Center at York changing locations

YORK – Southeast Community College’s Learning Center at York will be calling downtown York home when it moves into its new location at 401 North Lincoln Avenue, on July 1. For the past six years, it’s been at the Holthus Convention Center. The new location will provide more space for classes, computer labs and meeting rooms. “The new location will provide opportunity to serve more students to access lifelong educational course offerings,” said Cinda Konken, Dean of Extended Learning. “SCC’s new location will better serve the city of York and surrounding communities by having a presence to be able to meet local business and industry needs.”
YORK, NE
klin.com

Man Convicted For Crimes In Lancaster County On The Run

A man convicted and serving time in prison for burglary and other offenses in Lancaster County is on the run. Semaj Ross walked out of a fire exit at Community Corrections Center – Omaha overnight Sunday. His electronic monitoring devise was recovered. Ross was sentenced on March 31, 2015...
KSNB Local4

Largest collection of square body vehicles comes to Grand Island

2022′s Flatwater Festival being called a success in its 15th year. The Flatwater Music Festival’s final day is wrapped up on Saturday night at the Prairie Loft Center in Hastings. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cooler temperatures sticking around for 2 days before the heat returns quickly mid...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police say woman head-butted and kicked officers during arrest

GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Nebraska woman is jail after police say she head-butted and kicked officers when they attempted to arrest her. Grand Island Police say they responded to a welfare check in the 200 block of East 8th St. around 6:00 Friday night. The check was called in for 31-year-old Wilda Hruby, who was wanted on a warrant out of Lancaster County. When officers attempted to arrest her, police say she head-butted and kicked them several times.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Damage to cemetery at now-closed Hastings Regional Center saddens residents

LINCOLN — Drive down a long, shaded, country lane west of the long-closed Hastings Regional Center site, follow a couple of bends in the road, and eventually you’ll arrive at the Ingleside Cemetery.  The burial grounds are the last remnant of a mental health complex, formerly known as the Ingleside Hospital for the Insane, that […] The post Damage to cemetery at now-closed Hastings Regional Center saddens residents appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
HASTINGS, NE
klin.com

Street Medicine Serving Lincoln’s Homeless

A new street medicine program is now an option for those homeless and unsheltered in the city of Lincoln. Clinic with a Heart recently launched the program in collaboration with Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. The program offers basic medical care to those who do not have access to traditional health care. This is also referred to as “backpack” medicine and moves the care directly to the street.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York man charged with felonies associated with meth dealing

YORK – Richard Sandage, 53, of York (who is also classified as a transient in court documents), has been charged with seven felonies in a case where he is accused of possessing and dealing a large amount of meth in the vicinity of a daycare in York, while also possessing a deadly weapon.
YORK, NE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Nebraska City News Press

Stolen vehicle recovered in Grand Island following pursuit

The Nebraska State Patrol and Grand Island Police Department have taken a juvenile into custody following a pursuit and search in Grand Island. At approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday, June 16, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near mile marker 318. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Animal Control saves skunk with can stuck on its head

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department helped a skunk out of a scary, but kind of adorable, situation. It all started when the skunk got its head stuck in a loose can. Thankfully, Lincoln Animal Control freed the little skunk. The city wants to remind...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Update: Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Nebraska man

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) -- Update: The Endangered Missing Advisory was canceled later Monday morning after Leon Vermillion was found safe. Previous story: The Nebraska State Patrol issued an alert Monday morning to help find a man last seen in Lincoln. Leon Vermillion is 74 years old. He was last seen...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

The Greens go great lengths to give back

YORK -- Dale and Sheila Green of York were on the road again this May with their red wagon, collecting food for KOLN/KGIN Can Care-A-Van. Dale and Sheila, along with their father Stan, have been collecting food for 27 years. Their drive to help others began with humble beginnings. In...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Lincoln dentist hopes to inspire future women to pursue profession

There was never any question whether Dr. Susan Christensen would be a dentist — she was raised to be one. Counting numbers and the ABC’s weren't the only things she learned early on in life. Christensen's mother, who worked as a dental hygienist, taught her how to sew, cross stitch and write upside down and backwards — all fine motor skills that her mother said would help her become a great dentist.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
kfornow.com

Domestic Disturbance While Driving Leads To Elk Creek Man’s Arrest

LINCOLN–(LSO June 26)–An Elk Creek man is in the Lancaster County Jail, after he allegedly forced his girlfriend to drive, then assaulting her in a ditch near 120th and Highway 2 around 8:30pm Sunday. Sheriff Terry Wagner says 32-year-old Cody Ringle forced the 37-year-old woman to drive to...
ELK CREEK, NE

