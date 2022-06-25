ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DATER: Another Blown Game 5 At Home, Another Avalanche Letdown (+)

By Adrian Dater
coloradohockeynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI feel like Al Pacino from the Godfather III when he says something like “Just when I thought I was out, they keep dragging me back in.” Except, for me, it’s in reverse with the...

coloradohockeynow.com

markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI HAS A MESSAGE FOR HIS NAYSAYERS: 'KISS MY ---'

The Colorado Avalanche are the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions after defeating Tampa Bay in six games. The long list of guys of inspiring stories for this team is sensational. 2006 1st Overall Pick Erik Johnson, Jack Johnson whose parents stole millions from him, Andrew Cogliano, the list simply goes on & on. But Nazem Kadri's story of redemption is as sweet as any of the above. Labeled a playoff black cat, he had a message for his haters:
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Avalanche Stanley Cup win tied them with three famed past teams for most victories in a NHL season (regular and playoff)

The Stanley Cup Final wrapped up Sunday night with the Colorado Avalanche winning Game 6 2-1, giving them a 4-2 series victory against the two-time reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning. That win, led by goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen plus 22 saves from Darcy Kuemper, boosted Colorado’s remarkable playoff run this season to 16-4. And that 16th postseason win put the Avalanche in some rarified air, considering their Western Conference-best 56 wins this season. That gave them 72 combined wins in the regular season and playoffs, matching the record held by three remarkable past teams: the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, the 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers, and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Avalanche defenseman Johnson shares morning pictures with Stanley Cup

Veteran says he 'wasn't dreaming' after he woke up with trophy in his bed. The Stanley Cup woke up like this. "This," of course, means in a bed with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. Johnson shared some celebratory photos on Monday, the morning after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay...
DENVER, CO
