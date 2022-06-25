ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

“Dark Day”: Billie Eilish Slams Supreme Court Abortion Decision From Glastonbury Stage

By Caroline Frost
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sq6CM_0gLmZjce00

Click here to read the full article.

Billie Eilish spoke out strongly against the US Supreme Court decision to end the constitutional right to abortion from her position on stage at Glastonbury .

The 20-year-old singer told the enormous crowd in front of the Pyramid Stage, “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US.

“I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer.”

She went on to dedicate her song about older men who abuse their position, “Your Power”, to everyone affected by the decision announced earlier on Friday.

Eilish’s appearance at Glastonbury made her the youngest ever solo headliner in the Festival’s history.

Another performer to protest the decision was folk star Phoebe Bridgers, who made her debut on the John Peel stage and slammed the “old Supreme Court justices “who try to tell us what to do with our bodies.”

The ruling reverses 50 years of precedent from the landmark 1973 case that gave women in the U.S. the right under federal law to terminate a pregnancy, and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey that largely maintained the right.

“The Court finds that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition,” said Friday’s opinion, announced by the Court.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 7

Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Deadline

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved To Pavement By LAPD During Pro-Choice Rally, Says She’s Seen Worse – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Sweetin comment and video Jodie Sweetin said on E!’s Daily Pop today that while she understands “people are shocked” to see “Stephanie Tanner” — her character on Full House — subjected to she describes as “a very minor incident of police brutality,” she hopes the public focus will remain on the larger issues. “I think people are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happen to her, it makes it more real, and I hate that,” Sweetin said. “I hate that it takes people knowing someone or someone they recognize for people to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
John Peel
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Mariah Carey says explaining Supreme Court ruling to daughter is ‘unfathomable’

Mariah Carey has expressed “disappointment” over having to try to explain the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade to her young daughter. On Friday (24 June), the Supreme Court announced that Roe v Wade had been overturned, striking down the constitutional right to abortion in America. The decision marks a grim reversal of abortion rights protections in the US that could force millions of American women to carry pregnancies to term or seek care in states or countries where it is protected. The ruling effectively ends 50 years of federal protections for abortion access, with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Fox News anchors joke that Trump family gatherings could be 'awkward' after Ivanka’s Jan. 6 testimony

After declining to air the first January 6 Committee hearing, Fox News covered it with a special Fox News at Night With Shannon Bream featuring anchors Martha McCallum and Bret Baier. At the hearing, the committee played video of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony, later followed by video of Ivanka Trump’s testimony. In his testimony, Barr said that he told former President Trump that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that the former president’s claims were “bulls***.” The committee aired only a small portion of Ivanka’s testimony, but in it, she is shown agreeing with Barr and contradicting her father.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#The Us Supreme Court#Glastonbury#The Pyramid Stage#Planned Parenthood
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AOL Corp

Psychiatrist who said Johnny Depp exhibited 'narcissistic' traits on the stand says he has 'emotional concussion' from trial backlash

An expert witness in the defamation trial against Amber Heard by her ex-husband Johnny Depp is speaking out about the backlash he received as a result of testifying. Dr. David R. Spiegel, a psychiatrist who testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean star exhibited “narcissistic traits” on the stand, penned an essay for Newsweek in which he spoke about the “stunning” personal attacks that came following his testimony. He shared that in addition to receiving “vile” comments on YouTube videos of his testimony and “four or five charming editorials” of his work to his email, his WebMD page was flooded with negative comments.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fashion magazine’s Marilyn Monroe photo spread prompts outrage

CR Fashion Book China has sparked outrage for including digitally reimagined images of Marilyn Monroe on the cover of its upcoming magazine issue.For CR China’s fourth issue, the publication crafted a photoshoot starring a digitized, modernized version of Monroe in order to showcase what the late fashion icon might have looked if her cultural influence and popularity had occurred today.The magazine’s issue, which is already available on international newsstands, will consist of eight different covers that were digitally curated by CR’s Founder and Creative Director, Carine Roitfeld.In a piece written by CR Fashion Book’s Vienna Vernose, Roitfeld discussed Monroe’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Pearl Jam Reacts to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: “People Should Have the Freedom to Choose”

Just two days after Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard released the track “Disorders,” a collaboration with singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco to help raise money and awareness for the National Network of Abortion Funds in support of abortion access, the Supreme Court has overturned the nearly 50-year-old federal law, Roe v. Wade, abolishing the constitutional right to have an abortion in nearly half of U.S. states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hello Magazine

The Queen reveals changes to her reign amid ill health – all the details

In a new statement from Buckingham Palace, the Queen has given an insight into how she’ll manage the demands of her busy role going forward. Her Majesty, 96, was unable to attend several of the events during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, after feeling discomfort during the Trooping The Colour ceremony, and as the celebrations came to a close, her Royal Highness released a statement outlining her future plans.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris on Abortion Ruling: ‘Tomorrow I Will Fight, But Today I Am Grieving’

Click here to read the full article. In light of the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling Friday morning overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to restrict or ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy, a handful of country music artists have spoken out in opposition to the decision. Chief among them is Maren Morris, who detailed her own journey to becoming a mother in an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone. Morris, 32, says she waited until she was 29 and financially stable to try to have a child with her husband, fellow songwriter Ryan Hurd. The “Circles Around This Town”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Deadline

97K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy