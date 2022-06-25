“Dark Day”: Billie Eilish Slams Supreme Court Abortion Decision From Glastonbury Stage

Click here to read the full article.

Billie Eilish spoke out strongly against the US Supreme Court decision to end the constitutional right to abortion from her position on stage at Glastonbury .

The 20-year-old singer told the enormous crowd in front of the Pyramid Stage, “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US.

“I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer.”

She went on to dedicate her song about older men who abuse their position, “Your Power”, to everyone affected by the decision announced earlier on Friday.

Eilish’s appearance at Glastonbury made her the youngest ever solo headliner in the Festival’s history.

Another performer to protest the decision was folk star Phoebe Bridgers, who made her debut on the John Peel stage and slammed the “old Supreme Court justices “who try to tell us what to do with our bodies.”

The ruling reverses 50 years of precedent from the landmark 1973 case that gave women in the U.S. the right under federal law to terminate a pregnancy, and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that largely maintained the right.

“The Court finds that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition,” said Friday’s opinion, announced by the Court.