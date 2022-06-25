Harry Gration Dies: BBC Colleague Breaks Down On Air Announcing Death Of Much-Loved Presenter

Click here to read the full article.

One of the BBC ’s best-loved veteran presenters has died suddenly aged 71.

Harry Gration ’s former colleague at BBC Yorkshire, Amy Garcia, broke down live on air as she announced his sudden death on Friday evening, telling viewers:

“As we close the programme tonight, I have some very sad news to share with you all. Our much-loved friend and colleague Harry Gration very suddenly died today.”

Gration had for the largest part of his career presented BBC Yorkshire’s Look North news programme but worked elsewhere in the country and on sports programme Grandstand during his 40-year career with the broadcaster.

He joined the BBC in 1978 and Look North in 1982. He presented his last show in 2020, retiring the day before his 70 th birthday. He said at the time he had “always lived the story.”

During his career, Gration won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for sports documentaries and he won the RTS Best Presenter award twice. He was made a Member of the British Empire in 2013 for services to broadcasting.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “Harry Gration MBE was an outstanding broadcaster and commentator.

“He had a real connection with the public who saw him as one of their own.

“Loved everywhere, but especially in Yorkshire, he will be hugely missed by his many fans and friends. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”