ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

For our family, a COVID-19 lesson in Black and white

By Dan Weeks
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MakrC_0gLmZXyo00

At the population level, the epidemiological data linking the social construct of race to the physical reality of suffering are painfully clear, on COVID and a raft of other diseases (Emily Elconin/Getty Images).

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dan Weeks lives in Nashua, New Hampshire, with his wife and kids.

“When white folks catch a cold, Black folks get pneumonia.” We’ve known this old adage for years, but never before did it strike so close to home as it did last month when COVID-19 finally caught up with our interracial family.

First, a little background. Since the global pandemic began in March of 2020, my wife Sindiso has put her PhD to work by spending countless hours reading the science and compiling a rigorous pandemic strategy for our family. Fortunate as we were to have flexible jobs and a home of our own — and mindful of the unique risks COVID-19 posed — we decided to take every available precaution to stop the spread and keep our family safe.

Based on Sindiso’s research, we turned down frequent invitations to indoor gatherings from well-meaning family and friends. We haven’t traveled since Christmas week 2019 or dined at an indoor restaurant since Valentine’s 2020. For months after “the great unmasking” earlier this year, our older kids have been among a dwindling few still wearing masks at school. I too have felt more and more out of place wearing my KN95 whenever I go indoors, whether to work or as the family “errand boy.” Through it all, we’ve had many hard conversations with people we love who took issue with our increasingly offbeat approach.

I’ll admit I sometimes took issue with it too, especially when the CDC would loosen its guidelines and my extroverted nature would long to interact with others unencumbered. In those moments I would remind myself that our youngest child was still unprotected while we await the under-5 vaccine and that Sindiso was at heightened risk of COVID-19 complications due to a respiratory condition. I would also think of Sindiso’s many relatives in South Africa who were affected by the pandemic, including her dear dad, who died prematurely when care for a manageable chronic disease was interrupted during the first COVID-19 spike.

Besides, it was hard to argue with the fact that her strategy had kept our immediate family safe all along — until one of our older kids brought COVID-19 home from school last month, in spite of being masked and vaccinated.

What followed was an object lesson in racial inequality of the kind I might have dismissed as mere anecdote if it did not match the broader trends so well. On the one end of the spectrum, I was largely asymptomatic but for a mild headache and intermittent cough. Our three children endured a few uncomfortable nights with fevers, coughing, and fatigue, but soon returned to their rambunctious selves.

Sindiso, by contrast, grew more and more unwell. A few days in when she could barely stand, we helped her into the minivan and took a family drive to the local clinic, just in case. There the testing showed her vital signs had dropped dangerously low and emergency care was needed.

Rather than bringing their mama home for a special takeout dinner, the kids watched as paramedics wheeled her on a stretcher into the waiting ambulance and brought her to the ER. With no visitors allowed, the kids and I drove home alone. It was a somber bedtime. We did not forget to say our prayers.

Reflecting on this experience, I struggle with how to make sense of it for our impressionable kids. How do I explain to them why their daddy was fine but their mama got very sick from the same disease? Or why none of their ‘white’ relatives went to hospital with COVID-19 while several of their ‘black’ ones did, and some did not make it out alive?

– Dan Weeks

By the grace of God and good vaccine science, Sindiso’s oxygen levels stayed mostly up while IV treatments helped restore her other vitals and kept inflammation at bay. Soon she was home again and on her way to what we trust will be a full recovery. While I am immensely grateful, I cannot help wondering where we might have been had an earlier, deadlier variant found Sindiso — like the 1 million Americans who have died from COVID-19 to date.

Reflecting on this experience, I struggle with how to make sense of it for our impressionable kids. How do I explain to them why their daddy was fine but their mama got very sick from the same disease? Or why none of their “white” relatives went to hospital with COVID-19 while several of their “black” ones did, and some did not make it out alive? Or why vast disparities of every kind exist between their two equally loving, equally deserving families?

Do I say nothing and let them think that mama and her family are weak while daddy and his family are strong? Or do I explain the truth about systemic racism, which compelled mama and her family to live in polluted neighborhoods where highways and a coal-fired power plant poured soot into her lungs, causing lifelong respiratory conditions?

Do I tell them it’s not in just South Africa: that here in the “Land of the Free,” people who look like them are exposed to 1.5 times more air pollution than those who look like me due to residential segregation, are 1.5 times more likely to suffer from asthma as a result, and are 1.7 times more likely to die of COVID-19?

It’s impossible to say how systemic racism factors into a single case like ours; human physiology is too complex to “prove” discrete causes at the individual level. Nevertheless, at the population level, the epidemiological data linking the social construct of race to the physical reality of suffering are painfully clear, for COVID-19 and a raft of other diseases .

I am immensely grateful Sindiso fought so hard to ensure our family wouldn’t become another statistic in the fatal sense. Yet I shudder to think how many other parents and grandparents fought just as hard as she and failed, often for reasons beyond their control. And I mourn for the more than 200,000 children who have become orphaned by the pandemic, including African Americans at more than twice the national rate .

These racial inequities were not caused by any one individual. They are the result of collective action — and inaction — by people like me to establish and maintain America’s racial caste system, four centuries and counting. Until we who call ourselves “white” join with people of every hue to stop this senseless evil and become actively antiracist, it will never end. I hope we’ll find the courage to dismantle the racist structures on which we stand — so that everyone may stand.

This commentary originally appeared in the New Hampshire Bulletin , a States Newsroom affiliate.

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post For our family, a COVID-19 lesson in Black and white appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 3

Related
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas community confronts generations of trauma by marking 129-year-old lynching

Time doesn’t heal all wounds. Some wounds fester and spread, inflaming and weakening surrounding tissues. Over time, some of these wounds prove fatal. On Saturday afternoon in Salina, under a sweltering sun, more than 100 community members gathered to bind and disinfect a very old wound. On April 20, 1893, a Black man named Dana […] The post A Kansas community confronts generations of trauma by marking 129-year-old lynching appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SALINA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Grad student’s moral clarity exposed bigotry in the Kansas Statehouse. There is more to her story.

Never underestimate the power of an individual setting out to change minds. That’s proved by the story of Brenan Riffel, a University of Kansas graduate student who confronted state Rep. Cheryl Helmer, R-Mulvane, over a bill targeting transgender people. Helmer’s bigoted response drew national attention at just the moment the Kansas Legislature was attempting to […] The post Grad student’s moral clarity exposed bigotry in the Kansas Statehouse. There is more to her story. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
blavity.com

Juneteenth Isn’t Being Taught In Classrooms Because Of White Fragility

It was the summer of 2020 when protests erupted across the country around the police killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. While Black folks demanded changes to policing ranging from completely abolishing the system altogether, to defunding and reforming, the U.S. government had a different plan. Following those protests...
SOCIETY
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Covid#Segregation#Cdc#Immediate Family#Racism
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Everyone who's been in Dan Gill’s classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it's always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it serves to teach a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
RELIGION
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy