First NitroX Camp held at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July weekend making a fast approach, many communities throughout Southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the holiday. Here’s a look at some of the fun to come this weekend. DeForest. DeForest Fourth of July: This event takes...
MADISON, Wis. — After a significant reimagining, The Glen Golf Park on Madison’s near west side is set to open for tee times on Friday. The opening of the nine-hole course previously known as the Glenway Golf Park comes ahead of a planned ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 10.
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education approved a preliminary budget for 2022-23, officials announced Monday. By a 6-1 vote, the board greenlit funding for full-day 4K expansion as well as a year-end bonus proposal for district staff. Full-time, eligible staff would receive a one-time non-recurring bonus of $1,000. 2022 summer semester and Summer Arts Academy eligible staff would receive a one-time non-recurring $500 bonus.
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police have identified a man who they said broke into the Ochsner Park Zoo and let animals loose. Police allege that Aaron Wayne Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, Ind. damaged locks on multiple animal exhibits at the zoo and damaged the door of another on June 7. Two river otters and two great-horned owls escaped from their enclosures during the incident.
MADISON, Wis. — A missing Madison woman last seen Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. Jelline Smith, 76, had last been seen just before 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue. Around 6:45 p.m., officials reported she had been found safe. A Silver Alert issued on...
MADISON, Wis. — A new public art project was dedicated at a new apartment building on Madison’s east side Tuesday afternoon. The nearly 3,400-square-foot, multi-story mural on the side of the Ella Apartments housing development on the former site of Ella’s Deli was painted by Madison native Bill Rebholz.
MADISON, Wis. — A journey of about 90 miles will commemorate the life and legacy of Jan (Hogoboom) Hyatt, killed last year in what police are investigating as a domestic violence murder-suicide in Sun Prairie. The father of her daughter, Samantha, and her estranged husband at the time set...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned residents of a rise in vehicle thefts on the city’s east side Tuesday. Officials said there was an increase in thefts in the area of N. Thompson Drive and Highway 30 over the last three weeks. Most break-ins occurred early in the morning and in some cases the suspects damaged vehicles in order to steal them.
MADISON, Wis. — The honors keep piling up for Badger stars Johnny Davis and Dana Rettke. The pair were named the 2021-22 Wisconsin Athletes of the Year, UW Athletics announced Monday. This is Davis’ first time earning the honor and Rettke’s second. Davis capped off an All-American...
MADISON – If you’re looking to spend more time outside this summer, but don’t have a closet full of gear, you’re in luck. Outdoor UW has begun its 2022 season for paddling rentals and summer group experiences. Tandem kayaks, single kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and even...
Madison, Wis– Madison police say they have officers responding to an ‘incident’ at Tenney Park. An official with the department did not say what happened at the park. This is a developing story and an update from MPD could come this evening. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
Cuba City Telephone Company and Belmont Telephone Company have received a state grant of nearly $8 million to expand broadband services in Grant and Lafayette counties. The funding for Cuba City Telephone Company is part of nearly $125 million recently awarded to 71 projects across the state by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The $7,955,000 grant was awarded to LICT Corp., the parent company for the two telephone companies, but will be administered by the Cuba City entity. The company will provide an additional $7,955,000 in matching funds. The project will bring fiber to 117 businesses and over 1,600 residences in Grant and Lafayette counties. About 925 of those structures are located in the villages of Hazel Green and Benton, with about 800 in rural areas such as Fairplay, Prairie Corners and Sinsinawa. Other area companies receiving state grants are MH Telecom, which will bring fiber to 25 business and 427 residential locations in Iowa County, and Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, which will reach 25 business and 695 residential locations in Crawford County.
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison cat is safely on the ground thanks to a crew of firefighters. During an event at Owl Creek Park Thursday, two people approached the firefighters asking for help. Their cat was stranded on the roof of a nearby building. The flustered feline could be...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of shots fired early Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the 7200 block of Midtown Road just after midnight after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police reportedly found 11 spent shell casings in the area. An investigation...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested three people following a crash that officials said was related to reports of gunshots. Officers were sent to the intersection of South Park Street and West Washington Avenue at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday after callers reported hearing shots. Initially, no signs of a shooting were found at the location.
MADISON, Wis. — The two men charged in a deadly shooting that happened on Madison’s northeast side last fall were bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Justin Burage, 33, and Chabris Link, 33, were arrested in April in connection with the shooting on Nov. 17 that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and Burage is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
STOUGHTON, Wis. — McFarland police arrested a Stoughton man early Sunday who they said was driving under the influence. An officer stopped the 57-year-old on US 51 near Farwell Street just after 1:45 a.m. because of a flat tire. During a traffic stop, the officer found that the front driver’s side tire was mostly gone and the man was driving on the rim.
MADISON, Wis. — Chandra Osterhaus has fears of a sleepless and potentially unsafe night, sparked by what happened Tuesday morning. “It’s really hard because I don’t know where I’m going to sleep at night,” Osterhaus said. She was told she needed to pack up her...
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Parker Kruse’s body was found Saturday afternoon, nearly one year after his disappearance. Kruse was a native of Arena and was a 2018 graduate of River Valley High School. Kruse was 22 and died in a boating accident on the Wisconsin River on July 3, 2021. Eyewitnesses and family said Parker and a friend were trying to save a man whose boat was spinning out of control on the Wisconsin River. After rescuing the boater, the out-of-control boat slammed into Parker’s, knocking him into the water. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a group of vacationers was canoeing the Wisconsin River when they found human remains on Steamboat Island, a sandbar about 1/4 mile northeast of the Blue River Bridge. The group was familiar with Kruse’s disappearance on the river last July. They called the sheriff’s office just after 3:20pm Saturday afternoon. The Blue River Fire Department helped the sheriff’s office and the Grant County Coroner’s Office get to the island. Authorities transported the remains back to shore, where Kruse’s family members identified him. Most of his remains were found. The family of Parker Kruse says a search will continue for the rest of his remains.
MADISON, Wis. – With no program or official group taking charge, people in Madison gathered downtown, united in shared outrage and a common goal, fighting for what they consider their right to choose. For the second day in a row since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe...
