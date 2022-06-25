ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

The Impact of Plastic

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than 10% of all plastic ever produced has been recycled. In 2021, 94% of plastic waste went into our landfills, or ended up as litter on our lands, streets, and waterways. It takes more than 500 years for plastic to degrade. Half of all the plastic ever produced has been...

www.wvik.org

wvik.org

Amowa Forest Preserve

Forest Preserve Commission President Kai Swanson says it covers 180-acres, just to the north and west of the I-88 and I-80 interchange, and east of the former Quad City Downs. In consultation with the Sauk Nation in Oklahoma, the name was chosen because "Amowa" means "bee." "Part of the reason...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
wvik.org

Rock Island County Budgets-In Recycling

Brandon Melton, the agency's Staff Coordinator says the $80,000 could be used to provide financial support for private bin sites. "Midland Davis volunteered to start accepting drop-off recycling at their location. They've indicated that they would benefit from some assistance with signage and getting the word out that it is available to the public to drop off their recycling during their normal hours."
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
wvik.org

Mayor Deere

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. No one could have been happier than the new Women's Christian Temperance Association when John Deere was elected mayor of Moline in 1874. Although women's suffrage had not yet brought women the right to vote, they saw John Deere and his Congregational church morals as just what was needed to kill the evil saloon business in town. The temperance ladies made one mistake, however. They forgot their new mayor was not only moral, but male.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Humility Homes hosts ‘Welcome Home’ Block Party

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered Saturday for Humility Homes’ third annual ‘Welcome Home’ Block Party. “Our mission is to end homelessness in the QCA by providing a variety of housing sources,” said Ashley Velez, Humility Homes’ executive director. “This last year we helped 1,100 people between our street outreach program, our emergency shelter, supportive housing, and affordable rentals. We truly believe everyone has a right and deserves a place to call home.”
HOMELESS
wvik.org

A Response to the W.C.T.U.

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Following the two-week war between the Women's Christian Temperance Association and the Moline saloons, there were, as might be expected, furious letters to the editors of local newspapers, defending both sides. Amid all this purple rhetoric, however, there appeared in the Rock Island Argus one carefully reasoned analysis of the whole affair, showing clearly where the women had gone wrong.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
qctoday.com

Letter: Davenport water system is failing

There seems to be quite an issue that I feel the city of Davenport has failed to properly address. As many know, the water system in Davenport is super old, from the '30s for the most part. That is creating a huge public safety issue in my opinion. To wit, the apartment building fire on Pershing Ave, for example. The fire department was having major issues with water pressure. Why? Because of a seriously outdated underground water main system that just won't work anymore for the current needs of this city. Whilst the outcome may not have been different had they had proper pressure and hydrants that worked correctly, I firmly believe that the extent of damage could have been a lot less. I think that it is way past time for the city of Davenport to upgrade the aging water system, because what if the fire department can't find a working hydrant with proper pressure that is within range of their supply lines? Think about it folks.. It could be your home or place of work, or an important building that could possibly suffer due to lack of proper water pressure.
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Bailey Jets to Milan and Beyond

He finishes the Statewide Tour Monday night with a rally in Des Plaines called "Fire Pritzker." Bailey says he plans to start firing on "Day One" if he is elected. "I've got several day one agendas. First and foremost is firing the state superintendent of education. We cleanse our schools of unfunded mandates, and we are going to begin to see the possibility of relief of property taxes in our local communities." says Bailey.
MILAN, IL
KBOE Radio

IOWA’S RIVER CRUISE SEASON BRINGS STOPS IN DAVENPORT, OTHER IOWA TOWNS

Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations — but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. “They are all over I have so much fun interacting with them,” he says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain esque kind of experience plus right — and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.”
DAVENPORT, IA
bleedingheartland.com

The "d—d Yankee Church"

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Rebecca Jane Clark was born September 15, 1849, three months after the city of Bloomington, Iowa changed its name to Muscatine. As a small child, she watched construction of a fine, brick church building at West 3rd and Chestnut streets.
MUSCATINE, IA
tspr.org

Monmouth’s rebuilt airport hangar to open after 2019 fire

Nearly three years after the Monmouth Municipal Airport hangar was destroyed in a fire, the rebuilt facility is set to open. The fire on Oct. 24, 2019, fully engulfed the hangar and also destroyed administrative offices, historic documents, memorabilia, and eight airplanes. The city of Monmouth had to wait for...
MONMOUTH, IL
aroundptown.com

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Holiday Safety Reminder

Stepped-up July Fourth traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers has been implemented by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office. The safety campaign will run through the early-morning hours of July 5 to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day. “It’s simple: If...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
QuadCities.com

Get Your Ticket To Fun In Illinois And Iowa With This Week’s FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
B100

These Are The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Davenport

Since moving here, I've heard a lot of folks talk about how dangerous and crime-ridden Davenport has become. Like every city, there are certain areas of it that aren't the safest places to hang out. Neighborhood Scout ranked Davenport neighborhoods based on things like price and crime rate. If you...
DAVENPORT, IA
qctoday.com

Fire damages apartment at history Rock island apartment building

Rock Island firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday at one of the historic John G. Scheuermann apartment buildings. Assistant Fire Chief Bob Graff said the fire was reported at 3:25 p.m. at 1820 21st St. Firefighters arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming from a...
wvik.org

Bahls Prepares to Retire

And as he spent his final hours on the campus in Rock Island on Monday, he spent a few minutes talking to Herb Trix. That was outgoing Augustana College President Steve Bahls. Dr. Andrea Talentino officially takes over as president in July. Most recently she served as provost at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Ray Nash, Henry County resident, turns 104

The first day of summer, June 21, was a big day for Ray Nash. It marked his 104th birthday celebration with family and residents at Hillcrest Home in rural Geneseo, where he has made his home since November of 2017. He was born in Mineral in 1918 in the middle...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KBUR

West Burlington Police conduct move over sting

West Burlington, IA- The West Burlington Police Department has announced the results of a move-over law sting. According to a news release, on Wednesday, June 22nd, West Burlington Police partnered with Beckman’s Towing to conduct the sting. Using multiple locations on Highway 34 in West Burlington, police conducted 35 traffic stops.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Iowa man who accidentally shot Marine with air rifle fined

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A 71-year-old Iowa City man who seriously wounded a U.S. Marine while shooting an air rifle at a squirrel has been fined $855 after pleading guilty in April to a misdemeanor. The Press-Citizen reports that Philip Olson was issued the fine Thursday for violating an...
IOWA CITY, IA

