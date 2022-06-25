ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gnadenhutten, OH

Arrowhead firefighter and paramedic Janet Brown retiring

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
GNADENHUTTEN — Arrowhead Joint Fire District firefighter and paramedic Janet Brown has announced her retirement after 34 years of service.

The fire department invited everyone to visit her on her last day on shift, June 30, to share stories, enjoy some refreshments and wish her well between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If you are unable to make it on Thursday, feel free to send a card or note regarding a time when she made a difference in your life or career to P.O. Box 155, Gnadenhutten, OH 44629.

