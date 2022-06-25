Arrowhead firefighter and paramedic Janet Brown retiring

All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple Tri-State fire departments are mourning the death of firefighter Steve Hayden. The Colerain Fire Department announced Hayden’s death in a Facebook post. Hayden, a firefighter, paramedic and fire apparatus operator, began his emergency services career in 2011 at Colerain. “Steve grew up in...
CANFIELD, Ohio — A dog and her puppies are looking for a foster home after she was surrendered shortly before giving birth,an Ohio animal shelter said. The shelter said the dog was surrendered at the end of last week, shortly before she was set to give birth. The dog...
Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of of Punxsutawney, PA. , formerly of Cambridge. Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of Punxsutawney, formerly of Cambridge Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Punxsutawney. Amanda was born July 7, 1981 in Cambridge, Ohio to Richard Dugan and Pamela Ritchey who survive. Amanda graduated in 1998 from Cambridge High School in Ohio where she played clarinet in the marching band. She moved to Punxsutawney with her husband Matt in 2006. She was very excited to be in the process of moving back to her home town of Cambridge Ohio. Amanda enjoyed life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Star Wars, and her Baby Yoda collection. She loved Baby Yoda! Amanda liked attending yard sales, flea markets, Thrift stores, anywhere she could find a good deal. Most of all Amanda loved her family. She adored her two daughters and would spend countless hours creating memories with them whenever she could. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt Pearce, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Christina J. Pearce, Kayla E. Pearce, both of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Jessica M. Ritchey, OH, Stephanie L. Dickerson and husband James, OH, a brother, David H. Knight and wife Brittney, OH, sister-in-law Valerie J. Powell and husband Chris, OH, two brother-in-law’s, John M. Pearce, OH, Michael L. Pearce and wife Brittany, OK, a bonus sister Audi Guignet, Punxsutawney, two bonus daughters, Hailey Wilson and Sophia Guignet, Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lois Pearce, a brother-in-law Timothy Pearce and a nephew Nehemiah Dickerson. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Valerie Powell at 5901 Palmer Road, Millersport, Ohio, for future expenses of her daughters and funeral expenses.
ASHLAND — The man who helped start the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation in 2018 was a banker for 42 years before dipping his toes in the land bank world. When he learned Ashland’s land bank — a quasi-governmental agency that operates with a mix of public and private money — works a bit differently from others, he was taken aback.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An overdose spike in Jefferson County had the Health Department on alert. Recently they had a spike in overdose cases in a 24 hour time period. From Thursday into Friday it was reported by the Ohio Department of Health that there were six overdoses. After investigating further they saw a slow […]
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation, commonly referred to as the land bank, in March bought a property owned by Denny Bittle, a county commissioner and land bank board member. The land bank purchased the property at 287 W. Main St. for $46,000, the same amount Bittle...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wooster Police Department sent a warning to the community on Monday after a scammer begun to impersonate an officer within the department. The scammer would claim they were a member of the department, telling the unsuspecting victim they had a warrant for missing court, according to a department Facebook post.
A Canton man is facing murder and felonious assault charges in connection with a shooting late Sunday night. Jackson Township Police say they were called to the Rodeway Inn on Sunset Strip Avenue for a report of a man down in the parking lot. The 35-year old victim had been shot. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. They haven’t released his name yet until his family can be notified.
Three teens were injured in a crash on Sunday according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened before 5 AM around the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township, deputies said. Deputies say 18-year-old Jesse Yoder of Millersburg, Indiana was traveling south on State Route 643 when he lost control and […]
Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville crews were delayed on a street project due to an equipment failure. Mayor Mark Haney updated council on work that started on 11th Street related to upgrades to the storm water system in the area. However, work was pushed back slightly due to an...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Because of a tree removal process, a road closure will take place Wednesday. June 29. Richland Township in Guernsey County will close Catbird Road (Township Road 454) from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
FLUSHING, Ohio (WTRF) The Zion Retreat and RV Park began as strip mined land, abandoned in 1967. Now it’s more than 1300 acres for swimming, camping, vacationing, or even year-round living. There are 18 ponds and several high walls. There’s a swimming pond with a zip line that ends up in the water. There are […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Volunteers gathered at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds today to help give back to the community through service work. Habitat for Humanity partnered with North Terrace Church of Christ for Project Playhouse – a service opportunity that allows the building of playhouses for lower-income families.
ORANGE TOWNSHIP — A broken middle school gym roof, office flooding, stadium bathroom damage, a broken sewer pump; these are some of the damages that Mapleton Board of Education members discussed at Monday night's meeting. The damage was caused by the June 13 and 14 derecho and severe thunderstorms...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was pronounced dead after an exchange of gunfire with police in Guernsey County on Friday night. Police say the woman had an active arrest warrant and did not stop for police in Barnesville. A pursuit ensued and went into Guernsey County. The statement...
