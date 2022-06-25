19-year-old shot in Janesville Thursday evening; suspect sought

The price of gas in Madison dropped noticeably last week, marking the second straight week of declines. However, even with those dips, they remain well above the average just a month ago – and a lot higher than this time last year. The latest GasBuddy report put the average cost of a gallon of gas in Madison on Sunday at $4.61, nearly 18 cents lower than seven days earlier. On the flip side, it still leaves drivers paying just about 40 cents more than they were going into Memorial Day weekend. With a second week of drops in the bag, GasBuddy officials believe the streak will likely continue into the Fourth of July. Average gas prices reported elsewhere in Wisconsin: Grant County was at $4.75 a gallon, Iowa County $4.59, Lafayette County $4.70. In Iowa, Dubuque County was at $4.69 a gallon. In Illinois, Jo Daviess County was at $5.44.

MADISON, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO