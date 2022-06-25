ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

19-year-old shot in Janesville Thursday evening; suspect sought

By Logan Reigstad
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are searching for a man who shot a 19-year-old man at Bond Park Thursday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said officers were called to the...

x1071.com

Madison police arrest three after downtown shooting, crash

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested three people following a crash that officials said was related to reports of gunshots. Officers were sent to the intersection of South Park Street and West Washington Avenue at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday after callers reported hearing shots. Initially, no signs of a shooting were found at the location.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Teen who allegedly shot at homeowner during attempted car theft was arrested during Marcus Theater SWAT response

MADISON, Wis. — A teen recently charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired a gun at a homeowner during an attempted car theft in January was one of five teens arrested during a SWAT standoff at a movie theater on Madison’s west side earlier this month, according to court testimony from a Madison Police Department detective.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police urge people on east side to park indoors as car thefts increase

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned residents of a rise in vehicle thefts on the city’s east side Tuesday. Officials said there was an increase in thefts in the area of N. Thompson Drive and Highway 30 over the last three weeks. Most break-ins occurred early in the morning and in some cases the suspects damaged vehicles in order to steal them.
MADISON, WI
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Trial dates set for men accused in 2021 deadly shooting at west Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. — Trial dates have been set for two men charged in a deadly shooting on Madison’s west side just under one year ago. The July 5, 2021, shooting at a gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road killed 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams. Christopher Somersett, Jr., 27, faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the case, while 25-year-old Avieon Little faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man accused of killing co-worker pleads not guilty, bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his co-worker at a Janesville business in April pleaded not guilty Monday, online court records show. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint filed with the Rock County Circuit Court alleges that Todd shot and killed 30-year-old Devon Hills at Precision Drawn Metals. He allegedly confessed to the shooting while speaking to police.
EVANSVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Dump truck driver killed after crossing over railroad tracks, overturning

HUBBARD, Wis. — A dump truck driver died Tuesday after a crash south of Iron Ridge. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said a 67-year-old man from Iron Ridge was driving west on County Road S when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His truck crossed over both lanes of County Road WS, into a driveway and over railroad tracks, causing the truck to vault and turn over.
IRON RIDGE, WI
x1071.com

Jo Daviess County Woman Dies From Injuries In Firepit Accident

A 28 year old woman from Stockton, Illinois has passed away from injuries received in a firepit explosion. Taylor Musser was severely burned in the incident which took place on June 18th. Musser was med-flighted to UW Hospital in Madison where she passed away from her injuries on Friday-June 24th. Taylor Musser is survived by her husband and three children.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

Highway 23 Road Construction Update

Road construction continues on Highway 23 Between Darlington and Mineral Point. The current work on Galena Street in Darlington will continue through the end of July and crews will continue water main and storm sewer installation from Huntington Court to the south. Concrete sidewalk and driveway aprons will be formed and poured from River Street to Ravine Street on Thursday and Friday. On Highway 23, next week, crews are scheduled to remove remaining guardrail sections just north of Darlington along the Pecatonica River and north between Highway 39 and Mineral Point. The entire project is anticipated to be completed by October.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Madison firefighters rescue stranded cat from rooftop gutter

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison cat is safely on the ground thanks to a crew of firefighters. During an event at Owl Creek Park Thursday, two people approached the firefighters asking for help. Their cat was stranded on the roof of a nearby building. The flustered feline could be...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Mural dedicated at new apartment complex at site of former Ella’s Deli

MADISON, Wis. — A new public art project was dedicated at a new apartment building on Madison’s east side Tuesday afternoon. The nearly 3,400-square-foot, multi-story mural on the side of the Ella Apartments housing development on the former site of Ella’s Deli was painted by Madison native Bill Rebholz.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Price Of Gas Drops, But Still Remains High

The price of gas in Madison dropped noticeably last week, marking the second straight week of declines. However, even with those dips, they remain well above the average just a month ago – and a lot higher than this time last year. The latest GasBuddy report put the average cost of a gallon of gas in Madison on Sunday at $4.61, nearly 18 cents lower than seven days earlier. On the flip side, it still leaves drivers paying just about 40 cents more than they were going into Memorial Day weekend. With a second week of drops in the bag, GasBuddy officials believe the streak will likely continue into the Fourth of July. Average gas prices reported elsewhere in Wisconsin: Grant County was at $4.75 a gallon, Iowa County $4.59, Lafayette County $4.70. In Iowa, Dubuque County was at $4.69 a gallon. In Illinois, Jo Daviess County was at $5.44.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Local abuse, rape victim advocates worry about consequences of Roe reversal

MADISON, Wis. — Dana Pellebon has dedicated her life to helping women in crisis, getting them the helping they need. “I’m frustrated, I’m angry and I’m afraid,” Pellebon said Monday after last week’s Supreme Court decision to throw out Roe v. Wade, ending abortion access protections for millions of women.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July weekend making a fast approach, many communities throughout Southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the holiday. Here’s a look at some of the fun to come this weekend. DeForest. DeForest Fourth of July: This event takes...
MADISON, WI

