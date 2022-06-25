Pro-choice, pro-life demonstrators rally at Capitol following Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade
By Logan Reigstad
MADISON, Wis. — Pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday night, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent that had made abortions legal nationwide nearly 50 years ago. Friday morning’s decision came nearly two months after a draft opinion...
MADISON, Wis. – With no program or official group taking charge, people in Madison gathered downtown, united in shared outrage and a common goal, fighting for what they consider their right to choose. For the second day in a row since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe...
MADISON, Wis. — Dana Pellebon has dedicated her life to helping women in crisis, getting them the helping they need. “I’m frustrated, I’m angry and I’m afraid,” Pellebon said Monday after last week’s Supreme Court decision to throw out Roe v. Wade, ending abortion access protections for millions of women.
66 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 1,413, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS also reports no new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the seven-day average to two per day. According to the CDC as of June 23, all counties in the area have low COVID-19 community transmission rates except Columbia, Sauk, Iowa and Dane, which have medium COVID-19 community transmission rates.
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education approved a preliminary budget for 2022-23, officials announced Monday. By a 6-1 vote, the board greenlit funding for full-day 4K expansion as well as a year-end bonus proposal for district staff. Full-time, eligible staff would receive a one-time non-recurring bonus of $1,000. 2022 summer semester and Summer Arts Academy eligible staff would receive a one-time non-recurring $500 bonus.
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered for the man accused of shooting another man who was standing on a balcony last month, online court records show. Cameron Barber-Smith, 22, of Madison, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries repeater, use of a dangerous weapon and party to crime modifiers. Police said Barber-Smith shot and wounded a 21-year-old man on the evening of May 5 in the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail. He reportedly knew the man.
MADISON, Wis. — A journey of about 90 miles will commemorate the life and legacy of Jan (Hogoboom) Hyatt, killed last year in what police are investigating as a domestic violence murder-suicide in Sun Prairie. The father of her daughter, Samantha, and her estranged husband at the time set...
MADISON, Wis. — The two men charged in a deadly shooting that happened on Madison’s northeast side last fall were bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Justin Burage, 33, and Chabris Link, 33, were arrested in April in connection with the shooting on Nov. 17 that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and Burage is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
Cuba City Telephone Company and Belmont Telephone Company have received a state grant of nearly $8 million to expand broadband services in Grant and Lafayette counties. The funding for Cuba City Telephone Company is part of nearly $125 million recently awarded to 71 projects across the state by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The $7,955,000 grant was awarded to LICT Corp., the parent company for the two telephone companies, but will be administered by the Cuba City entity. The company will provide an additional $7,955,000 in matching funds. The project will bring fiber to 117 businesses and over 1,600 residences in Grant and Lafayette counties. About 925 of those structures are located in the villages of Hazel Green and Benton, with about 800 in rural areas such as Fairplay, Prairie Corners and Sinsinawa. Other area companies receiving state grants are MH Telecom, which will bring fiber to 25 business and 427 residential locations in Iowa County, and Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, which will reach 25 business and 695 residential locations in Crawford County.
The price of gas in Madison dropped noticeably last week, marking the second straight week of declines. However, even with those dips, they remain well above the average just a month ago – and a lot higher than this time last year. The latest GasBuddy report put the average cost of a gallon of gas in Madison on Sunday at $4.61, nearly 18 cents lower than seven days earlier. On the flip side, it still leaves drivers paying just about 40 cents more than they were going into Memorial Day weekend. With a second week of drops in the bag, GasBuddy officials believe the streak will likely continue into the Fourth of July. Average gas prices reported elsewhere in Wisconsin: Grant County was at $4.75 a gallon, Iowa County $4.59, Lafayette County $4.70. In Iowa, Dubuque County was at $4.69 a gallon. In Illinois, Jo Daviess County was at $5.44.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned residents of a rise in vehicle thefts on the city’s east side Tuesday. Officials said there was an increase in thefts in the area of N. Thompson Drive and Highway 30 over the last three weeks. Most break-ins occurred early in the morning and in some cases the suspects damaged vehicles in order to steal them.
Madison, Wis– Madison police say they have officers responding to an ‘incident’ at Tenney Park. An official with the department did not say what happened at the park. This is a developing story and an update from MPD could come this evening. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
MADISON, Wis. — Trial dates have been set for two men charged in a deadly shooting on Madison’s west side just under one year ago. The July 5, 2021, shooting at a gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road killed 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams. Christopher Somersett, Jr., 27, faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the case, while 25-year-old Avieon Little faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police have identified a man who they said broke into the Ochsner Park Zoo and let animals loose. Police allege that Aaron Wayne Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, Ind. damaged locks on multiple animal exhibits at the zoo and damaged the door of another on June 7. Two river otters and two great-horned owls escaped from their enclosures during the incident.
MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his co-worker at a Janesville business in April pleaded not guilty Monday, online court records show. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint filed with the Rock County Circuit Court alleges that Todd shot and killed 30-year-old Devon Hills at Precision Drawn Metals. He allegedly confessed to the shooting while speaking to police.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of shots fired early Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the 7200 block of Midtown Road just after midnight after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police reportedly found 11 spent shell casings in the area. An investigation...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Plan Commission voted unanimously Monday evening in favor of a demolition permit for a downtown building plagued with structural issues. The building at 131 West Wilson Street, home to Paisan’s Italian Restaurant, has been ordered to close three times since September over structural concerns. The most recent closure was ordered earlier this month.
MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July weekend making a fast approach, many communities throughout Southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the holiday. Here’s a look at some of the fun to come this weekend. DeForest. DeForest Fourth of July: This event takes...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say dozens of gunshots were fired near a park packed with people on the city’s north side Friday night, with stray bullets whizzing past construction workers in the area and hitting two nearby homes. Police say the shots were fired around 8:15 p.m....
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested three people following a crash that officials said was related to reports of gunshots. Officers were sent to the intersection of South Park Street and West Washington Avenue at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday after callers reported hearing shots. Initially, no signs of a shooting were found at the location.
MADISON – If you’re looking to spend more time outside this summer, but don’t have a closet full of gear, you’re in luck. Outdoor UW has begun its 2022 season for paddling rentals and summer group experiences. Tandem kayaks, single kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and even...
