Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for June 25

DECATUR — More than 40years after he first helped the city acquire funding for the Decatur Civic Center, former State Rep. John Dunn will be honored with a plaque in that very building. Dunn was presented with the plaque honoring his civil service at a ceremony Monday at the...
DECATUR — Efforts are underway to find another emergency medical transport provider after Hospital Sisters Health System confirmed Monday that it would close Decatur Ambulance Service as of Sept. 1. Founded in 1959 and purchased by HSHS St. Mary's in 2018, Decatur Ambulance Service has long been the sole...
DECATUR — Decatur school district leaders are in talks with the Decatur Park District about potentially building a new facility in Lincoln Park on the city's west side, the school district confirmed Monday evening. In a statement, the district said it is exploring replacing the district's oldest buildings, Dennis...
DECATUR — Polling judges may want to be contributors to democracy by working 17-hour shifts on election day. However, it's the spread of various foods that keep many of them coming back. Several polling places have tables full of potluck contributions. From chili and soups to fruit trays and...
The Herald & Review is once again offering the community unlimited and free access to herald-review.com, thanks to a partnership with Vieweg Real Estate. As our country readies for the Fourth of July holiday, we are celebrating by gifting our community the ability to read unlimited local news, entertainment and sports stories without hitting a paywall.
DECATUR — Crystal and Roy Knittle knew they wanted to adopt a dog on Saturday at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center's 16th birthday celebration. When Crystal saw Zeb, a pit mix, on the center's website, she knew he was the right one. “I was so disappointed...
DECATUR — ImpactLife is offering an incentive for potential blood donors to curb a supply shortage. The company will provide $20 gift card vouchers to donors who give blood at its centers, including the Decatur location, through July 4 to help avoid a blood supply shortage on the holiday weekend.
MATTOON — An advanced practice registered nurse has resigned from the position at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after tweeting they personally would not prescribe Viagra to a "white male who votes conservative." The tweet went viral Sunday and garnered attention from across the country, some supporting the APRN's...
TUSCOLA — For Tuscola track star Alyssa Williams, her team's Class 1A State Track championship came at the perfect time. It was the first girls team state title for the Warriors in school history and it came just a month before celebrating the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Title IX legislation that began the equalization between female and male athletic competition.
Comments / 0