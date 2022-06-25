ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool scenery: Lap up the views at these Vermont creemee spots

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
When you just want to cool down with a tasty creemee , it often doesn’t matter what your surroundings look like . A boring takeout window in a bland parking lot? Who cares, just as long as that refreshing ice cream lands on your tongue.

But if you get the chance, though, why not entertain a couple of your senses at once? Your tongue and your eyes can each have a good time if your chosen creemee locale comes with a fine natural view.

Vermont has plenty of creemee locales and natural views . Here are a few places where the twain actually do meet in perfect harmony.

The Bridge Restaurant, West Addison

If a restaurant has the word “Bridge” in its name, that likely means it’s near an interstate overpass (not good) or a lovely body of water. In the case of this restaurant in Addison County, it’s definitely the latter. The Bridge Restaurant is steps away from the Lake Champlain Bridge that crosses an especially beautiful expanse of the lake as drivers head to and from Crown Point, New York. The restaurant serves family-friendly food including burgers, fried shrimp and spaghetti, but if it’s ice cream you seek, The Bridge provides a handy takeout window.

The Bridge Restaurant , 8013 Vermont 17, West Addison. www.thebridgerestaurantvt.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098NYe_0gLmUSAs00

Burlington Bay Market & Cafe

Ask anyone in Chittenden County for a pretty spot to find a creemee that hits the spot, and the first place that comes to mind is probably going to be Burlington Bay. The name is self-explanatory, as the combination eatery/grocery store is perched on a hill at Battery and College streets overlooking the ECHO Center and the docks where the Ethan Allen cruises head out onto Lake Champlain. Get yourself a creemee at the walk-up window, settle in at a table on the deck and gaze out toward the lake and the Adirondacks without a care in the world.

Burlington Bay Market & Café , 125 Battery St., Burlington. www.burlingtonbaycafe.com

Goodies Snack Bar, West Addison

For a rural town with fewer than 1,500 residents, Addison has certainly cornered the market on well-situated ice-cream spots. Goodies offers a varied, well-priced menu of hot dogs, fried clams and similar savory snack-bar food. But that long line you’re almost certain to encounter on warm summer evenings is filled with people dreaming of cooling off with a creemee. They can then sit at a nearby picnic table and enjoy the mountain views and — how Vermonty can you get? — the adjacent farm that reminds ice-cream enthusiasts where their favorite treat comes from.

Goodies Snack Bar , 6035 Vermont 17, West Addison. www.facebook.com/goodiessnackbar1

Maple Hill Barn, Johnson

The Vermont landscape isn’t about craggy peaks, it’s about rolling hills and 40 shades of green. The Maple Hill Barn is set in just that kind of idyllic location, where it dispenses breakfast sandwiches on sourdough English muffins or brioche buns, tacos of the meat and veggie variety and specials that can include sesame-noodle salad and green vegetable curry. Oh, yeah, and they dole out creemees, as the extra-extra-extra-extra-large ice-cream cone that dominates the Maple Hill Barn’s welcome sign shouts out gleefully.

Maple Hill Barn , 666 Vermont 15, Johnson. www.facebook.com/maplehillbarnvt/

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks, Montpelier

Vermont creemee vendors don’t get more iconic than this. You can buy jugs of maple syrup here, or maple candy, or maple sugar, or maple kettle corn, or less-maple-y products such as cheese that still let you know you’re smack in the middle of Vermont. Ice-cream fans can walk the hilltop trails while enjoying the farm’s renowned maple creemees. The Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks’ website proclaims, “we think creemees are always in season, and if you want a creemee, even in the cold dark heart of the Vermont winter, please ‘do drop in.’”

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks , 1168 County Road, Montpelier. www.morsefarm.com

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Cool scenery: Lap up the views at these Vermont creemee spots

Community Policy